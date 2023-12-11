Jim Goodwin lays down Chris Mochrie challenge as Dundee United boss declares: ‘He’s one we are very excited about’

Jim Goodwin has challenged Chris Mochrie to shake off his “impact player” tag after heralding the potential of the Dundee United midfielder.

Mochrie, 20, has excelled in the role of super-sub this term, notching last-gasp goals against Inverness Caledonian Thistle and Dunfermline – strikes worth a precious four points in the Championship title race.

And the Scotland U21 international earned his maiden league start of the campaign against Ayr United on Saturday, impressing in the opening 45 minutes before fading after the break and being replaced by Tony Watt.

Late scenes in the Highlands 😱 Chris Mochrie squeezing one home in added time to send 10-man United top of the table! 📈#cinchChamp | @dundeeunitedfc pic.twitter.com/8wYE15Kvlx — SPFL (@spfl) September 25, 2023

Goodwin said: “I spoke to Chris last week and told him that I don’t want him to be an “impact player”; someone coming off the bench for 20 or 25 minutes.

“He did terrifically out on loan at Dunfermline and, now making that step up into the Championship, probably hasn’t had as many opportunities as he would like.

“I would like to see a bit more from him and, that was the instruction prior to Saturday – to take more involvement in the game and show more out of possession.

“And he did that.

“Chris another one we are very excited about. He’s a player with a lot of potential, along with several of the academy players we’ve been able to give minutes to this season.”

Kai Fotheringham: Benefitting from confidence and trust

One United youth product who has grasped his opportunity is Kai Fotheringham.

The former Stirling Albion loan star took his goal tally for the campaign to 10 with the decisive strike against Ayr United at the weekend – and Goodwin reckons the in-form wide-man is benefitting from the trust of his coaches.

“Kai knows how much we think of him, and how much I trust him out there,” added Goodwin. “With young players, it’s very important that you give them the opportunity and show them that you believe in them.

“Kai’s issue at the start of the season was consistency. Like any young player, you get a good game then maybe two or three not-so-good ones. But he is putting back-to-back performances in.

“Confidence plays a big part in that, and Kai getting that trust from me and the staff also plays a part.

“He’s having a terrific season, and he just needs to keep it going.”