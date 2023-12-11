Jim Goodwin lays down Chris Mochrie challenge as Dundee United boss declares: ‘He’s one we are very excited about’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Jim Goodwin lays down Chris Mochrie challenge as Dundee United boss declares: ‘He’s one we are very excited about’

Goodwin believes Mochrie is capable of impacting games more forcefully

By Alan Temple
Dundee United's Chris Mochrie wheels away in celebration in Inverness
Chris Mochrie wheels away in celebration after hitting United's winner at Inverness earlier this season. Image: Shutterstock / Richard Wiseman

Jim Goodwin has challenged Chris Mochrie to shake off his “impact player” tag after heralding the potential of the Dundee United midfielder.

Mochrie, 20, has excelled in the role of super-sub this term, notching last-gasp goals against Inverness Caledonian Thistle and Dunfermline – strikes worth a precious four points in the Championship title race.

And the Scotland U21 international earned his maiden league start of the campaign against Ayr United on Saturday, impressing in the opening 45 minutes before fading after the break and being replaced by Tony Watt.

Goodwin said: “I spoke to Chris last week and told him that I don’t want him to be an “impact player”; someone coming off the bench for 20 or 25 minutes.

“He did terrifically out on loan at Dunfermline and, now making that step up into the Championship, probably hasn’t had as many opportunities as he would like.

“I would like to see a bit more from him and, that was the instruction prior to Saturday – to take more involvement in the game and show more out of possession.

“And he did that.

Dundee United's Chris Mochrie in action for Scotland U21s
Chris Mochrie in action for Scotland U21s. Image: SNS

“Chris another one we are very excited about. He’s a player with a lot of potential, along with several of the academy players we’ve been able to give minutes to this season.”

Kai Fotheringham: Benefitting from confidence and trust

One United youth product who has grasped his opportunity is Kai Fotheringham.

The former Stirling Albion loan star took his goal tally for the campaign to 10 with the decisive strike against Ayr United at the weekend – and Goodwin reckons the in-form wide-man is benefitting from the trust of his coaches.

Dundee United's Kai Fotheringham's now-familiar celebration
Kai Fotheringham’s now-familiar celebration. Image: SNS

“Kai knows how much we think of him, and how much I trust him out there,” added Goodwin. “With young players, it’s very important that you give them the opportunity and show them that you believe in them.

“Kai’s issue at the start of the season was consistency. Like any young player, you get a good game then maybe two or three not-so-good ones. But he is putting back-to-back performances in.

Confidence plays a big part in that, and Kai getting that trust from me and the staff also plays a part.

“He’s having a terrific season, and he just needs to keep it going.”

