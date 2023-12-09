Dundee United 1-0 Ayr United: Kai Fotheringham breaks stubborn resistance as Tangerines regain Championship top spot

Dundee United returned to the summit of the Scottish Championship with a 1-0 victory over a stubborn Ayr United side.

Patience was required at Tannadice as Lee Bullen’s well-drilled visitors held firm for 63 minutes.

However, Kai Fotheringham’s 10th goal of the season secured a crucial triumph for the home side, moving them one point ahead of Raith Rovers ahead of the mouth-watering meeting of the sides next Saturday.

Jim Goodwin made an intriguing alteration to the side that crashed out of the Scottish Cup against Queen of the South a fortnight prior, with Chris Mochrie replacing Declan Glass; a maiden Championship start for the midfielder.

First-half frustration

Mochrie enjoyed a bright start to proceedings, forcing a sharp low save from Ayr keeper Charlie Albinson following a low Glenn Middleton cross.

Louis Moult thought he had broken the deadlock when he turned home another dangerous delivery by Middleton, but the United striker was denied by the flag of Chris Rae – offside.

Despite near-complete Tangerines dominance, the hosts almost gifted Ayr the advantage.

Ross Docherty was caught dallying in possession, allowing Fraser Bryden to slot a low shot beyond Jack Walton – only for Kevin Holt to produce a sensational clearance on the line.

The Honest Men then showed their own penchant for self-destruction, with Albinson passing straight to Docherty. However, the United skipper saw his snap effort parried away by the Ayr custodian.

With United pushing for the opener, Fotheringham narrowly missed the target with one headed effort before skewing a Middleton cut-back wide of the post.

A red card and an ugly opener

United came agonisingly close to finding an elusive opener minutes into the second half when an excellent Fotheringham cut-back was volleyed towards the roof of the net by Middleton. However, the drive struck teammate Mochrie and flew over the bar.

Referee Nick Walsh then brandished a red card – to United first-team coach Dave Bowman following a show of dissent on the touchline.

It rather exemplified the growing frustration at Tannadice as the Tangerines gradually lost their way somewhat and Ayr grew into the contest.

A few murmurs of discontent were audible among anxious Arabs.

But Goodwin’s charges finally breached the stoic Ayr resistance just after the hour mark.

Albinson flapped at an inswinging corner by Middleton and, amid the ensuing ugly scramble, Fotheringham managed to poke the ball over the line. The strike won’t earn marks for artistic impression, but was a crucial one in the nascent title race.

With United seeking to swiftly put the game to bed, substitute Tony Watt lofted a wayward chip off target after being sent through on goal by Moult.

Declan Glass was also thwarted by a fine Albinson save, but it did not prove costly as United held firm for the win.

Star man: Glenn Middleton (Dundee United)

Persistence was the order of the day for the United winger; easily the hosts’ most potent attacking threat.

He created a host of opportunities for his colleagues in the first half, but Moult, Mochrie and Fotheringham couldn’t ripple the net.

Middleton then saw a goal-bound shot deflected over the bar by Mochrie.

But he was finally rewarded for the slew of dangerous deliveries when his corner-kick fell to Fotheringham, allowing the youngster to bag the decisive goal.

Player ratings

Dundee United (4-3-3): Walton 6; Grimshaw 6, Gallagher 6, Holt 7, McMann 6; Sibbald 7, Mochrie 6 (Watt 63), Docherty 6 (Tillson 63); Fotheringham 7, Moult 7 (Glass 80), Middleton 8. Subs not used: Newman, Denham, Graham, Freeman, Cudjoe, Stirton.

Ref: Nick Walsh

Att: 7,000