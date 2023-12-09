Dundee United 1-0 Ayr United: Kai Fotheringham breaks stubborn resistance as Tangerines regain Championship top spot

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Dundee United 1-0 Ayr United: Kai Fotheringham breaks stubborn resistance as Tangerines regain Championship top spot

Goodwin's side went into the contest two points behind Raith Rovers

By Alan Temple
Kai Fotheringham celebrates a goal for Dundee United against Ayr United
Kai Fotheringham poked home the crucial opener. Image: SNS

Dundee United returned to the summit of the Scottish Championship with a 1-0 victory over a stubborn Ayr United side.

Patience was required at Tannadice as Lee Bullen’s well-drilled visitors held firm for 63 minutes.

However, Kai Fotheringham’s 10th goal of the season secured a crucial triumph for the home side, moving them one point ahead of Raith Rovers ahead of the mouth-watering meeting of the sides next Saturday.

Kai Fotheringham of Dundee United is congratulated by his teammates
Fotheringham is congratulated by his teammates. Image: SNS

Jim Goodwin made an intriguing alteration to the side that crashed out of the Scottish Cup against Queen of the South a fortnight prior, with Chris Mochrie replacing Declan Glass; a maiden Championship start for the midfielder.

First-half frustration

Mochrie enjoyed a bright start to proceedings, forcing a sharp low save from Ayr keeper Charlie Albinson following a low Glenn Middleton cross.

Louis Moult thought he had broken the deadlock when he turned home another dangerous delivery by Middleton, but the United striker was denied by the flag of Chris Rae – offside.

Louis Moult in action for Dundee United against Ayr United
Moult, pictured, was frustrated by the assistant referee’s flag. Image: SNS

Despite near-complete Tangerines dominance, the hosts almost gifted Ayr the advantage.

Ross Docherty was caught dallying in possession, allowing Fraser Bryden to slot a low shot beyond Jack Walton – only for Kevin Holt to produce a sensational clearance on the line.

The Honest Men then showed their own penchant for self-destruction, with Albinson passing straight to Docherty. However, the United skipper saw his snap effort parried away by the Ayr custodian.

Charlie Albinson clears another dangerous moment for Ayr United against Dundee United
Charlie Albinson clears another dangerous moment for Ayr United. Image: SNS

With United pushing for the opener, Fotheringham narrowly missed the target with one headed effort before skewing a Middleton cut-back wide of the post.

A red card and an ugly opener

United came agonisingly close to finding an elusive opener minutes into the second half when an excellent Fotheringham cut-back was volleyed towards the roof of the net by Middleton. However, the drive struck teammate Mochrie and flew over the bar.

Former Ayr skipper Ross Docherty, now of United, tries to burst forward
Former Ayr skipper Ross Docherty, now of United, tries to burst forward. Image: SNS

Referee Nick Walsh then brandished a red card – to United first-team coach Dave Bowman following a show of dissent on the touchline.

It rather exemplified the growing frustration at Tannadice as the Tangerines gradually lost their way somewhat and Ayr grew into the contest.

A few murmurs of discontent were audible among anxious Arabs.

But Goodwin’s charges finally breached the stoic Ayr resistance just after the hour mark.

Kai Fotheringham scrambles the ball over the line for Dundee United against Ayr United
Fotheringham scrambles the ball over the line. Image: SNS

Albinson flapped at an inswinging corner by Middleton and, amid the ensuing ugly scramble, Fotheringham managed to poke the ball over the line. The strike won’t earn marks for artistic impression, but was a crucial one in the nascent title race.

With United seeking to swiftly put the game to bed, substitute Tony Watt lofted a wayward chip off target after being sent through on goal by Moult.

Declan Glass was also thwarted by a fine Albinson save, but it did not prove costly as United held firm for the win.

Star man: Glenn Middleton (Dundee United)

Persistence was the order of the day for the United winger; easily the hosts’ most potent attacking threat.

He created a host of opportunities for his colleagues in the first half, but Moult, Mochrie and Fotheringham couldn’t ripple the net.

Middleton then saw a goal-bound shot deflected over the bar by Mochrie.

Glenn Middleton in action for Dundee United
Glenn Middleton was excellent against stubborn Ayr. Image: SNS

But he was finally rewarded for the slew of dangerous deliveries when his corner-kick fell to Fotheringham, allowing the youngster to bag the decisive goal.

Player ratings

Dundee United (4-3-3): Walton 6; Grimshaw 6, Gallagher 6, Holt 7, McMann 6; Sibbald 7, Mochrie 6 (Watt 63), Docherty 6 (Tillson 63); Fotheringham 7, Moult 7 (Glass 80), Middleton 8. Subs not used: Newman, Denham, Graham, Freeman, Cudjoe, Stirton.

Ref: Nick Walsh

Att: 7,000

