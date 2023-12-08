How Logan Chalmers loan has aided Dundee United – as Jim Goodwin makes firm new contracts stance

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
How Logan Chalmers loan has aided Dundee United – as Jim Goodwin makes firm new contracts stance

Chalmers will be an observer as his parent club faces his loan club.

By Alan Temple
Dundee United's Logan Chalmers in action for Ayr United
Logan Chalmers in action for Ayr United. Image: SNS

Jim Goodwin reckons Dundee United have benefitted from Logan Chalmers’ loan spell at Ayr United – because the gifted winger is able to torment the Tangerines’ Championship rivals.

The 23-year-old will be unable to face his parent club when the Honest Men arrive at Tannadice on Saturday afternoon.

He’s had a very successful season to now, in terms of his goal contributions.

Jim Goodwin on Logan Chalmers

Nevertheless, Chalmers has enjoyed a fine stint with the Somerset Park outfit, notching four goals and three assists and helping Lee Bullen’s charges secure decent results against the likes of  Partick Thistle, Airdrie and Queen’s Park.

Logan Chalmers celebrates a goal for Ayr United against AIrdrie
Logan Chalmers celebrates a goal for Ayr United against AIrdrie. Image: SNS

“Logan’s done well – we’ve been keeping an eye on all the loan players we have out there,” said Goodwin. “Logan was frustrated with the lack of game-time he was getting here.

“It suited us to let him go and play week-in, week-out with Ayr. He’s had a very successful season to now, in terms of his goal contributions.

“He’s taken points off teams around us, too, which always helps!

“We’re pleased that he’s enjoying his time out there – and certainly pleased he won’t be playing against us on Saturday.”

“There will be no business getting done early”

Decisions are yet to be made on what players will remain out on loan beyond January, albeit a Tannadice return for Chalmers would seem unlikely unless there is an increased chance of regular action.

And the competition for places in wide attacking places is already healthy at United.

Similarly, the prospect of new contracts has been placed firmly on the backburner.

The likes of Craig Sibbald, Kevin Holt, Scott McMann and Louis Moult all see their deals expire next summer and, with the new year approaching, would soon be able to speak to potential suitors.

Craig Sibbald starring for Dundee United FC
Craig Sibbald, among those having a fine season, will be out of contract next summer. Image: SNS.

But Goodwin added: “We’ve not made any decisions on anyone. And we won’t be. There will be no business getting done early.

“Those conversations will just have to wait, and the players are understanding of the situation.

“We have to see how the season pans out, first and foremost.”

Conversation