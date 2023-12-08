How Logan Chalmers loan has aided Dundee United – as Jim Goodwin makes firm new contracts stance

Jim Goodwin reckons Dundee United have benefitted from Logan Chalmers’ loan spell at Ayr United – because the gifted winger is able to torment the Tangerines’ Championship rivals.

The 23-year-old will be unable to face his parent club when the Honest Men arrive at Tannadice on Saturday afternoon.

He’s had a very successful season to now, in terms of his goal contributions. Jim Goodwin on Logan Chalmers

Nevertheless, Chalmers has enjoyed a fine stint with the Somerset Park outfit, notching four goals and three assists and helping Lee Bullen’s charges secure decent results against the likes of Partick Thistle, Airdrie and Queen’s Park.

“Logan’s done well – we’ve been keeping an eye on all the loan players we have out there,” said Goodwin. “Logan was frustrated with the lack of game-time he was getting here.

“It suited us to let him go and play week-in, week-out with Ayr. He’s had a very successful season to now, in terms of his goal contributions.

“He’s taken points off teams around us, too, which always helps!

“We’re pleased that he’s enjoying his time out there – and certainly pleased he won’t be playing against us on Saturday.”

“There will be no business getting done early”

Decisions are yet to be made on what players will remain out on loan beyond January, albeit a Tannadice return for Chalmers would seem unlikely unless there is an increased chance of regular action.

And the competition for places in wide attacking places is already healthy at United.

Similarly, the prospect of new contracts has been placed firmly on the backburner.

The likes of Craig Sibbald, Kevin Holt, Scott McMann and Louis Moult all see their deals expire next summer and, with the new year approaching, would soon be able to speak to potential suitors.

But Goodwin added: “We’ve not made any decisions on anyone. And we won’t be. There will be no business getting done early.

“Those conversations will just have to wait, and the players are understanding of the situation.

“We have to see how the season pans out, first and foremost.”