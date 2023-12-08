Dunfermline’s Joe Chalmers admits he has LOVED fixture that has served up 16 goals and 5 red cards

Dunfermline’s thrilling games against Airdrie have served up bags of entertainment and excitement – but Joe Chalmers would gladly accept a boring 1-0 this time round.

In the last five meetings of the teams there have been 16 goals, FIVE red cards and one astonishing comeback from the Pars.

Back in February, the Fifers were trailing 3-0 in Lanarkshire when Diamonds striker Callum Smith – now with Raith Rovers – was sent-off.

That sparked an incredible rally that, after a Kyle Benedictus penalty and a Matty Todd double, climaxed with an 86th-minute winner from Nikolay Todorov.

Todorov – who also netted equalisers in the encounters in August 2022 and the second of two February clashes earlier this year – now plays for Airdrie, which adds an extra layer of anticipation to this weekend’s meeting.

Chalmers said: “Over the last season, as a neutral coming to watch Dunfermline V Airdrie, you would have had your money’s worth.

“There’s been goals, penalties and red cards in about every single game and good football with end-to-end stuff.

“The games have been really exciting,

“With the style of football that Airdrie like to play, they like to get the ball down and we are the same if we can.

Emotion

“It makes for exciting games with a lot of attacking football. There have been plenty of chances and goals.

“So they have been good games to play in – and probably to watch as well.

“It is certainly good when you are winning 4-3 but we would take the win any way we can.

“When you play in one of those exciting games and you come off on the right side of it, it is brilliant. The emotion of it all when you come off is really good.

“But I would also take the 1-0, no bother!”

Chalmers is now in his third season with Dunfermline and has endured a rollercoaster spell at East End Park.

In his first year, the club suffered a disastrous relegation from the Championship and Chalmers himself was not flavour of the month with supporters.

But the former Celtic, Motherwell, Inverness Caley Thistle, Ross County and Ayr United play-maker has since transformed his relationship with the fans.

Last term’s League One title triumph got the ball rolling and some impressive performances in recent months have helped.

And he is hopeful the Fifers can also re-establish themselves in the second-tier as they go into the weekend in fourth in the table.

‘You always want more’

The 29-year-old added: “Obviously, the bad season when we got relegated annoys me, it always will.

“But you try and put that to the back of your mind and concentrate on this season.

“You want to win every game but I think it has been a decent enough start for us; realistically we are probably about where people would expect us to be.

“You always want more, you always want to win every game and there have been some disappointing results.

“But there is not too much between the teams and, if you are not quite at your best, you will find it difficult to win.”