Partick Thistle 3-0 Dunfermline: Pars soundly beaten on the road

The Pars endured a difficult afternoon against Kris Doolan's side.

By Craig Cairns
Dunfermline manager James McPake and vice-captain Chris Hamilton. Image: SNS.

After the high of the victory over Morton, Dunfermline were brought back down to earth with a 3-0 defeat at Firhill Stadium.

The Pars had their moments in Partick Thistle’s win but, in truth, the home side could have added to their goals from Scott Robinson, Brian Graham and Kerr McInroy.

There is solace to be taken from the fact that a number of key players are still missing through injury, with Ben Summers the latest to drop out.

He was replaced by Alex Jakubiak who made his first start against his former club.

Partick Thistle start well

Thistle came flying out of the traps and came close early on when Ewan Otoo diverted Graham’s goal-bound effort over the bar.

Other than that it was wayward efforts and a series of set-pieces as the Pars backline was put under pressure.

Dunfermline got their foot on the ball a few times and their front three, along with Michael O’Halloran pushing on from the right, looked dangerous.

In the 18th minute, they created their first real chance from a Josh Edwards cross but Lewis McCann’s header was just on the wrong side of the post.

Minutes later, they were behind when they failed to deal with a long ball and Thistle forward Robinson stole in to finish.

Sam Fisher was frustratingly close to an equaliser following a short corner, Jakubiak had an effort pushed over the bar and the Pars had two penalty shouts for handball turned down by referee Colin Steven.

Thistle finished the half like they’d started it and Steven Lawless missed a golden opportunity to double their lead just before half-time but he failed to execute a chip from the one-on-one.

Second half

Within minutes of the restart, Partick Thistle had their second when Harry Sharp failed to stop Aidan Fitzpatrick’s shot and the ball fell on a plate for Graham to tap in.

Owen Moffat was brought on as a substitute and Dunfermline continued to carry a threat but were vulnerable on the break.

The match was put beyond doubt when McInroy headed in unopposed to make it 3-0 just after the hour mark.

Thistle substitute Tomi Adeloye came close twice in quick succession shortly after replacing Graham but found sharp and then Ewan Otoo in his way.

Dunfermline kept pushing until the end, with McCann at the heart of most of it, but little was coming off for them on a frustrating afternoon.

Line-ups

Dunfermline (3-4-3): Sharp; Comrie, Fisher, Otoo; O’Halloran, Hamilton, Chalmers, Edwards; Jakubiak (Moffat 53′), Wighton, McCann.
Subs not used: Mehmet, Little, Fenton, Hoggan, McLeod, J.Sutherland.

Partick Thistle (4-2-3-1): Sneddon; Ngwenya, Neilson, Muirhead, Milne; Bannigan (Williamson 79′), McInroy; Lawless, Robinson (Alston 79′), Fitzpatrick (McDonald 73′); Graham (Adeloye 67′).
Subs not used: Mitchell, McGinley, Stanway, MacKenzie, Diack.

