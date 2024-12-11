Emmanuel Adegboyega loan plan outlined by Norwich as Dundee United progress hailed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee United

Emmanuel Adegboyega loan plan outlined by Norwich as Dundee United progress hailed

Canaries boss Thorup has been delighted by the development of his young defender.

By Alan Temple
Dundee United defender Emmanuel Adegboyega roars with delight
Here for the season: Emmanuel Adegboyega. Image: SNS

Emmanuel Adegboyega will remain on loan at Dundee United for the remainder of the season, Norwich City boss Johannes Hoff Thorup has confirmed.

Adegboyega, 21, has been a revelation since arriving from the Canaries in August, notching two goals in 15 appearances and turning in a host of fine displays as part of the Tangerines’ solid back-three.

His form saw the former Drogheda United youngster make his Ireland U/21 debut against Norway in October.

And Thorup was this week quizzed on the possibility of recalling Adegboyega to bolster a Norwich defence that has shipped 30 goals in 20 Championship fixtures – the third-worst in the division.

Norwich City manager Johannes Hoff Thorup addresses the media
Norwich City manager Johannes Hoff Thorup addresses the media. Image: Shutterstock.

He told the Norwich Evening News: “It was important for Manny to have a full season of game time, to go into a team and become a regular starter. From our side, we should not interrupt too much with that. He should be able to play.

“It’s not in our thoughts to call him back or anything like that, but we appreciate that he’s doing well.

“Of course, there’s a couple of teams in that league that are a little bit better than the others, but it’s not an easy league to go to and get in the starting line-up. So I think he’s doing well.

“We have a department taking care of the players that are out on loan, making sure that we communicate with them. They can get feedback from us as well.”

Thorup: Regular action right for Adegboyega

All smiles: Emmanuel Adegboyega capped a super defensive showing with a late goal
All smiles: Emmanuel Adegboyega capped a super defensive showing with a late goal against St Mirren. Image: SNS

He added: “Is it best for them (young players) to be in the training environment? Or is it better for them to go out on loan and play every Saturday? It’s so individual, and those conversations are important for us to have.

“We agreed with Manny that it was important for him to go out on loan, play regular minutes Saturday-after-Saturday. I’m pleased to see that’s what’s happening at the moment.”

