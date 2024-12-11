Emmanuel Adegboyega loan plan outlined by Norwich as Dundee United progress hailed

Emmanuel Adegboyega will remain on loan at Dundee United for the remainder of the season, Norwich City boss Johannes Hoff Thorup has confirmed.

Adegboyega, 21, has been a revelation since arriving from the Canaries in August, notching two goals in 15 appearances and turning in a host of fine displays as part of the Tangerines’ solid back-three.

His form saw the former Drogheda United youngster make his Ireland U/21 debut against Norway in October.

And Thorup was this week quizzed on the possibility of recalling Adegboyega to bolster a Norwich defence that has shipped 30 goals in 20 Championship fixtures – the third-worst in the division.

He told the Norwich Evening News: “It was important for Manny to have a full season of game time, to go into a team and become a regular starter. From our side, we should not interrupt too much with that. He should be able to play.

“It’s not in our thoughts to call him back or anything like that, but we appreciate that he’s doing well.

“Of course, there’s a couple of teams in that league that are a little bit better than the others, but it’s not an easy league to go to and get in the starting line-up. So I think he’s doing well.

“We have a department taking care of the players that are out on loan, making sure that we communicate with them. They can get feedback from us as well.”

Thorup: Regular action right for Adegboyega

He added: “Is it best for them (young players) to be in the training environment? Or is it better for them to go out on loan and play every Saturday? It’s so individual, and those conversations are important for us to have.

“We agreed with Manny that it was important for him to go out on loan, play regular minutes Saturday-after-Saturday. I’m pleased to see that’s what’s happening at the moment.”