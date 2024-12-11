Kirkcaldy High pupil taken to hospital after being hit by car outside school

A Kirkcaldy High pupil has been taken to hospital after being hit by a car outside the school.

The girl was struck by the vehicle on Dunnikier Way, just yards from the entrance to the school, on Wednesday morning.

An ambulance was called at 10:24am.

The girl was taken to Victoria Hospital but the nature of her injuries has not been confirmed.

In a statement, Kirkcaldy High School rector Christopher McKay said: “Earlier today, a young person from the school was involved in a road accident.

School supporting Kirkcaldy High pupils after pupil hit by car

“Emergency services were contacted and attended.

“The young person and family are being supported, as are other young people and families who witnessed it.”

A Police Scotland statement said: “We received a report of a crash involving a car and a pedestrian on Dunnikier Way, Kirkcaldy.

“The female was taken to hospital.

“Inquiries are ongoing.”

Bus services in the area were disrupted during the incident.