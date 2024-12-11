Award-winning Pitlochry hotel bought by owners of luxury Scottish castle

An award-winning boutique Pitlochry hotel has been bought by the owners of a luxury Scottish castle.

Knockendarroch Hotel has been sold to Inverlochy Castle Management International (ICMI) by Louise and Struan Lothian for an undisclosed sum.

The hotel – which has 18 bedrooms and has received two AA rosettes for its food – will be closed as normal over the festive period and will reopen under its new ownership on February 7.

ICMI is the owner of six Scottish hotels including the famous Inverlochy Castle Hotel near Fort William.

New Pitlochry hotel owners ‘can take Knockendarroch to the next level’

Norbert Lieder, managing director of ICMI, said: “We are so happy to welcome Knockendarroch and its excellent team to the ICMI fold.

“It feels like we are meant to have a presence in beautiful Pitlochry.

“The previous owners significantly upgraded the hotel and it is extremely well run.

“We look forward to continuing to deliver the same high standard of service.”

Knockendarroch has won several awards under current owners Louise and Struan.

They said in a statement: “We have owned Knockendarroch for 10 years and loved every minute.

“The business has grown consistently over that time and thrived as part of an increasingly bustling visitor offering in Pitlochry.

“ICMI is one of the best management companies in the hotel business and we believe they will take Knockendarroch to the next level.”

ICMI says it is keen to develop plans to build eight more bedrooms at the hotel on Oakfield, near Pitlochry town centre.

Meanwhile, the owner of The Taybank in Dunkeld has taken over the Birnam Hotel – which is set to stay shut for 18 months for a major revamp.