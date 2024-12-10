Highland Perthshire hotel closed for 18 months for major renovations under new owner

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Highland Perthshire hotel closed for 18 months for major renovations under new owner

The Birnam Hotel has been taken over by Fraser Potter of the nearby Taybank in Dunkeld.

By Lucy Scarlett
Fraser Potter stands centre in a large room with high ceilings.
Fraser Potter has taken over The Birnam Hotel. Image: Supplied

A Perthshire hotel is staying shut for the next 18 months for major renovations under its new owner.

Fraser Potter, who runs The Taybank in Dunkeld, has taken over The Birnam Hotel.

The venue is already shut for the winter months but will stay closed during 2025 as a major refurbishment takes place.

It is hoped The Birnam Hotel will reopen in spring 2026.

Fraser says he hopes to create something that complements his existing business.

The Birnam Hotel to be ‘reimagined’ during refurbishment

He said: “This will not be a repeat of The Taybank.

“Our vision for The Birnam Hotel is rooted in Scottish tradition, but reimagined for today’s traveller who seeks something familiar yet entirely new.”

Fraser is working closely with Kim Grant from Rural Studio and Eric Bremner to bring the venture to life.

The building will be getting a roof repair, new heating, a restaurant and a complete redecoration.

An aerial view of The Birnam Hotel surrounded by autumn trees.
The Birnam Hotel will reopen in spring 2026. Image: Supplied

Kim said: “We’re excited to work on The Birnam Hotel project and to create spaces and experiences that honour its past while embracing a contemporary and creative spirit.

“We believe the building holds immense potential, and we are thrilled to play a role in reimagining it as a vibrant destination where both tourists and the local community feel welcomed and connected.”

‘Business as usual’ at The Taybank

Fraser has also renewed his lease at The Taybank – which last year had plans approved for an outdoor cinema screen and sauna – and says it is business as usual.

He added: “It’s important to emphasise that nothing will change at The Taybank.

“What our team has created here is truly unique – something we couldn’t, and wouldn’t, want to replicate.

“We’re grateful to be able to continue running The Taybank, with plenty of exciting new projects and events planned for 2025, while simultaneously undertaking the renovation of The Birnam Hotel.”

