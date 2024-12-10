Highland Perthshire hotel closed for 18 months for major renovations under new owner

A Perthshire hotel is staying shut for the next 18 months for major renovations under its new owner.

Fraser Potter, who runs The Taybank in Dunkeld, has taken over The Birnam Hotel.

The venue is already shut for the winter months but will stay closed during 2025 as a major refurbishment takes place.

It is hoped The Birnam Hotel will reopen in spring 2026.

Fraser says he hopes to create something that complements his existing business.

The Birnam Hotel to be ‘reimagined’ during refurbishment

He said: “This will not be a repeat of The Taybank.

“Our vision for The Birnam Hotel is rooted in Scottish tradition, but reimagined for today’s traveller who seeks something familiar yet entirely new.”

Fraser is working closely with Kim Grant from Rural Studio and Eric Bremner to bring the venture to life.

The building will be getting a roof repair, new heating, a restaurant and a complete redecoration.

Kim said: “We’re excited to work on The Birnam Hotel project and to create spaces and experiences that honour its past while embracing a contemporary and creative spirit.

“We believe the building holds immense potential, and we are thrilled to play a role in reimagining it as a vibrant destination where both tourists and the local community feel welcomed and connected.”

‘Business as usual’ at The Taybank

Fraser has also renewed his lease at The Taybank – which last year had plans approved for an outdoor cinema screen and sauna – and says it is business as usual.

He added: “It’s important to emphasise that nothing will change at The Taybank.

“What our team has created here is truly unique – something we couldn’t, and wouldn’t, want to replicate.

“We’re grateful to be able to continue running The Taybank, with plenty of exciting new projects and events planned for 2025, while simultaneously undertaking the renovation of The Birnam Hotel.”