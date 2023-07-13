Outdoor cinema screen and sauna to open at Highland Perthshire hotel

An outdoor cinema and sauna are to be installed at a hotel in Dunkeld.

The Taybank in Dunkeld, is developing its beer garden to create the entertainment offering.

The hotel on the banks of the River Tay already has an outdoor bar, pizza kitchen and outdoor seating.

The sauna and accompanying changing facility will be made out of converted horse boxes. Meanwhile, the cinema screen will be located next to the pizza kitchen – however, it can be moved elsewhere.

Noise concerns as cinema screen approved

The application received two objections – both of which citing noise as their concern.

One objector said: “I have no objection to a cinema screen that is ‘silent’ re the use of head phones for movies.

“My concern would be screening sporting events and associated vocal support from enthusiasts.”

Another said: “The intensification of outdoor activities is bound to raise more noise problems for us as residential neighbours when there is no viable sound monitoring.”

To combat these concerns, the screen is only allowed to operate between 8am and 10pm.

Headphones will also be provided to anyone watching the screens.

According to the supporting statement, provided by Harry Taylor and Co: “The management are continually striving to make the outdoor area more appealing to potential customers.

“In the past year they have hosted a number of community-focused events and activities with a focus on supporting local arts and culture, and health and wellbeing.”