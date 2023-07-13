Outdoor cinema screen and sauna to open at Highland Perthshire hotel

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Outdoor cinema screen and sauna to open at Highland Perthshire hotel

The plans will see further development of the Taybank's beer garden.

By Kieran Webster
The Taybank in Dunkeld
The Taybank in Dunkeld will open an outdoor cinema and sauna. Image: Google Street View

An outdoor cinema and sauna are to be installed at a hotel in Dunkeld.

The Taybank in Dunkeld, is developing its beer garden to create the entertainment offering.

The hotel on the banks of the River Tay already has an outdoor bar, pizza kitchen and outdoor seating.

The Taybank's beer garden
The Taybank’s beer garden. Image: Google Street View

The sauna and accompanying changing facility will be made out of converted horse boxes. Meanwhile, the cinema screen will be located next to the pizza kitchen – however, it can be moved elsewhere.

Noise concerns as cinema screen approved

The application received two objections – both of which citing noise as their concern.

One objector said: “I have no objection to a cinema screen that is ‘silent’ re the use of head phones for movies.

“My concern would be screening sporting events and associated vocal support from enthusiasts.”

Another said: “The intensification of outdoor activities is bound to raise more noise problems for us as residential neighbours when there is no viable sound monitoring.”

To combat these concerns, the screen is only allowed to operate between 8am and 10pm.

Headphones will also be provided to anyone watching the screens.

According to the supporting statement, provided by Harry Taylor and Co: “The management are continually striving to make the outdoor area more appealing to potential customers.

“In the past year they have hosted a number of community-focused events and activities with a focus on supporting local arts and culture, and health and wellbeing.”

More from Perth & Kinross

Courier - News - Jamie Buchan - Accused Steven Rose at Court - CR0039679 - Perth - Picture Shows: Steven Rose (43) emerging from Perth Sheriff court with a female (check if named with Jamie Buchan) - Tuesday 22nd November 2022 - Steve Brown / DC Thomson
Jail for controlling Perthshire techno DJ who left ex-partner living in fear
Murrayshall Hotel.
Campaign group calls for Perthshire hotel objections as Shell questions pipeline safety
The Iron Age site in Meigle.
Meigle group says Iron Age village could be 'lost forever' if 100-home scheme allowed
Stagecoach founder, Dame Ann Gloag is one of one of four people accused of immigration offences.
Dame Ann Gloag: Prosecutors receive report after ‘human trafficking’ allegations
A9 near Pitlochry
A9 closed near Pitlochry due to crash between car and tanker
Councillor George Meechan and the receipt with his name on.
Fly-tipped rubbish including Angus SNP councillor’s paperwork found in Perthshire
Courier News - Perth - Hannah Ballantyne story - CR0032858 - Photos of the Alyth hotel, and owner, they have had to shut everything due to Covid. Picture Shows; Stewart McTaggart, owner, Alyth Hotel, Commercial Street, Alyth, 21st December 2021, Kim Cessford / DCT Media.
Perthshire hotel boss cleared of domestic abuse charges
Heat wave at T in the Park in 2003.
Were you there when the temperature soared at T in the Park in 2003?
Atholl Road in Pitlochry
Airbnb in Pitlochry refused as council cites new short-term lets policy
Ken and Marion Barnett when they celebrated 30 years service at Errol Post Office.
Errol Post Office closure date announced as owners of 37 years set to retire