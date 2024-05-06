‘Lovely’ Auchterarder restaurant goes on the market after sudden closure

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Lovely’ Auchterarder restaurant goes on the market after sudden closure

Henderson's Bistro attracted rave reviews before shutting in February.

By Chloe Burrell
Henderson's Bistro in Auchterarder.
Henderson's Bistro in Auchterarder has been put up for sale. Image: Graham and Sibbald

A “lovely” Auchterarder restaurant has gone on the market weeks after it closed suddenly.

Henderson’s Bistro shut in February with locals saying the closure had been unexpected.

The restaurant had operated under different names and owners for at least 20 years.

Following its closure, customers took to Facebook to express their disappointment.

Henderson’s Bistro closure shock for customers

One said: “What a shame. A loss to the town.”

Another posted: “Sad to see it close.

“Lovely restaurant, friendly staff, fantastic chefs, food was amazing, as were the cocktails!”

A third added: “Great little restaurant and fabulous staff. Such a shame!”

Inside Henderson's Bistro in Auchterarder.
Inside the restaurant. Image: Graham and Sibbald
Inside Henderson's Bistro in Auchterarder.
The restaurant closed down suddenly in February. Image: Graham and Sibbald

The restaurant also had mainly five-star reviews on Tripadvisor.

The most recent review, from January, said: “Great food and service and the location? Wow!

“Easy to book and find and a very friendly atmosphere. Would recommend and will be back.”

Others raved about its “delicious” food and “accommodating” atmosphere.

Inside Henderson's Bistro in Auchterarder.
The venue has a bar space. Image: Graham and Sibbald
Inside Henderson's Bistro in Auchterarder.
There is a large commercial kitchen. Image: Graham and Sibbald

Henderson’s Bistro, at 149 High Street, has been put up for sale for offers over £225,000.

It is being marketed as a restaurant opportunity, with Graham and Sibbald describing the venue as a “charming property” that would make an “outstanding lifestyle business”.

The venue is said to be in “truly immaculate” condition and a “great opportunity for a new owner”.

