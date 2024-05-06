‘Lovely’ Auchterarder restaurant goes on the market after sudden closure

A “lovely” Auchterarder restaurant has gone on the market weeks after it closed suddenly.

Henderson’s Bistro shut in February with locals saying the closure had been unexpected.

The restaurant had operated under different names and owners for at least 20 years.

Following its closure, customers took to Facebook to express their disappointment.

Henderson’s Bistro closure shock for customers

One said: “What a shame. A loss to the town.”

Another posted: “Sad to see it close.

“Lovely restaurant, friendly staff, fantastic chefs, food was amazing, as were the cocktails!”

A third added: “Great little restaurant and fabulous staff. Such a shame!”

The restaurant also had mainly five-star reviews on Tripadvisor.

The most recent review, from January, said: “Great food and service and the location? Wow!

“Easy to book and find and a very friendly atmosphere. Would recommend and will be back.”

Others raved about its “delicious” food and “accommodating” atmosphere.

Henderson’s Bistro, at 149 High Street, has been put up for sale for offers over £225,000.

It is being marketed as a restaurant opportunity, with Graham and Sibbald describing the venue as a “charming property” that would make an “outstanding lifestyle business”.

The venue is said to be in “truly immaculate” condition and a “great opportunity for a new owner”.