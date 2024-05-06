Man rescued from river at Perthshire beauty spot

A man has been rescued from a river at a Perthshire beauty spot.

Multiple emergency services were called to The Hermitage near Dunkeld just before 4pm after reports a person was in the River Braan.

Police, firefighters and Tayside Mountain Rescue Team all attended.

A post on the National Trust for Scotland Facebook page for The Hermitage and Dunkeld said: “A huge thank you to the amazing emergency services who arrived quickly at The Hermitage (on Sunday) to rescue someone from the river.

‘Speedy response’ to rescue man from water at The Hermitage

“Luckily their speedy response ensured the person was recovered unharmed – thanks to all who attended.”

The post added: “If you are visiting us over this bank holiday – or at any time – please take care.

“The river is very fast-flowing and the levels can rise quickly too – particularly after rain.

“Please keep children and your four-legged friends under close supervision at all times while in the woodland but especially when near the river and waterfalls.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 3.40pm on Sunday police received a report of a man in trouble within the River Braan, near The Hermitage in Dunkeld.

“Emergency services attended and the man was rescued safely. There were no injuries reported.”

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service confirmed it sent four appliances to the scene, including two river rescue boats.