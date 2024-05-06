Man rescued from river at Perthshire beauty spot

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Man rescued from river at Perthshire beauty spot

Multiple emergency services descended on The Hermitage near Dunkeld on Sunday.

By Lindsey Hamilton
Emergency services at The Hermitage. Image: National Trust for Scotland/Facebook

A man has been rescued from a river at a Perthshire beauty spot.

Multiple emergency services were called to The Hermitage near Dunkeld just before 4pm after reports a person was in the River Braan.

Police, firefighters and Tayside Mountain Rescue Team all attended.

A post on the National Trust for Scotland Facebook page for The Hermitage and Dunkeld said: “A huge thank you to the amazing emergency services who arrived quickly at The Hermitage (on Sunday) to rescue someone from the river.

‘Speedy response’ to rescue man from water at The Hermitage

“Luckily their speedy response ensured the person was recovered unharmed – thanks to all who attended.”

The post added: “If you are visiting us over this bank holiday – or at any time – please take care.

“The river is very fast-flowing and the levels can rise quickly too – particularly after rain.

“Please keep children and your four-legged friends under close supervision at all times while in the woodland but especially when near the river and waterfalls.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 3.40pm on Sunday police received a report of a man in trouble within the River Braan, near The Hermitage in Dunkeld.

“Emergency services attended and the man was rescued safely. There were no injuries reported.”

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service confirmed it sent four appliances to the scene, including two river rescue boats.

