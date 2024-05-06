Best pictures as revellers pack out dancefloors for Dundee Dance Event

Revellers packed out dancefloors across the city for the 26th year of Dundee Dance Event (DDE).

More than 170 DJs performed at 28 venues on Sunday into Monday.

Acts included Brechin duo KIMMIC, DJ Jack Low, Arbroath’s Van Damn and former Snow Patrol keyboardist Tom Simpson.

The event is the largest gathering of its kind in Scotland.

Our photographer Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson was on hand to capture some highlights from DDE.