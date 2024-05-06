Best pictures as revellers pack out dancefloors for Dundee Dance Event

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Best pictures as revellers pack out dancefloors for Dundee Dance Event

More than 170 DJs performed across the city on Sunday.

Good music, good friends and good vibes. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Good music, good friends and good vibes. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
By Chloe Burrell

Revellers packed out dancefloors across the city for the 26th year of Dundee Dance Event (DDE).

More than 170 DJs performed at 28 venues on Sunday into Monday.

Acts included Brechin duo KIMMIC, DJ Jack Low, Arbroath’s Van Damn and former Snow Patrol keyboardist Tom Simpson.

The event is the largest gathering of its kind in Scotland.

Our photographer Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson was on hand to capture some highlights from DDE.

The crowds go wild for Billy Morris’s set in the outdoor dance tent.
The outdoor dance tent was full of people enjoying the event. 
The crowds in Gallery 48 during a set from Billy Morris and Lianne Carr.
Dancing the night away. 
Good vibes only. 
Billy Morris during his set in the outdoor dance tent.
Karen Christie, Lisa Plumber and Nikki Parkin in Temple Lane.
The crowds dance in Tinsmiths to DJs Alex Culross’s set.
Making fun memories with friends. 
Trevor Cockerell in Temple Lane having fun. 
Tammy Rollo and Helen McLaren brave the rain for DDE.
Having a laugh and a dance with friends. 
DJ Neil Lowdon in Temple Lane on the decks.
Lianne Carr on stage doing vocals in Gallery 48.
DJ Neil Lowdon in Temple Lane on the decks with two friends.
DJ Alex Culross during his set in Tinsmiths. 
Crowds party hard. 
Dancing all night long.

More from Dundee

The Olympia is Dundee's biggest leisure centre. Image: Alan Richardson/Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Dundee Olympia: Features, prices and what the reviews say as swimming pools reopen
Michael Cosgrove. Image: Facebook
Dundee guitarist who bought stun gun after neighbour 'threatened to murder him' faces 5-year…
Shoppers on Murraygate in Dundee city centre.
'Progressive and friendly or dirty and sad': Your views on shopping in Dundee city…
4
Flood alert for Tayside, Dundee and Angus as heavy rain forecast
To go with story by Laura Devlin. Work appears to be underway on a flatted development on Crichton Street Picture shows; 3 Whitehall Crescent . Crichton Street, Dundee . Laura Devlin/DCT Media Date; 02/05/2024
What is happening at former Antalia site in Dundee city centre?
12
To go with story by James Simpson. Police called to incident at Dundee taxi rank Picture shows; Police and members of the public. Courier Place, Dundee. James Simpson/DCT Media Date; 03/05/2024
Man, 44, charged after Dundee city centre disturbance
To go with story by James Simpson. Police at disturbance at local Co-op Picture shows; Brook Street police incident. Brook Street, Dundee. Supplied by Supplied Date; 03/05/2024
Man charged after ‘assaulting’ police officer in Dundee
CR0047950, Bryan Copland, Dundee. Looking for a few pics of the carnival that is currently in Caird Park, Dundee, for a story about a BBC documentary being filmed during the fair's visit to the city.which is around hald a mile south of Kirrie on the Glamis Road. Looking for a gallery of pics as a scene setter for the weekend. Picture Shows; the Hornes Pleasure Fair on it's visit to Dundee, Caird Park, Dundee, 03rd May 2024. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Dundee carnival-goers could feature in new BBC documentary
Football flares teen must behave after Dundee bus bust
The former Chinese buffet restaurant at City Quay. Image: Westport Property
Former Dundee Chinese buffet restaurant in great Waterfront location up for sale

Conversation