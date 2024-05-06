Dundee Best pictures as revellers pack out dancefloors for Dundee Dance Event More than 170 DJs performed across the city on Sunday. Good music, good friends and good vibes. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson By Chloe Burrell May 6 2024, 9:42am May 6 2024, 9:42am Share Best pictures as revellers pack out dancefloors for Dundee Dance Event Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/dundee/4968321/dundee-dance-event-2024-best-pictures/ Copy Link 0 comment Revellers packed out dancefloors across the city for the 26th year of Dundee Dance Event (DDE). More than 170 DJs performed at 28 venues on Sunday into Monday. Acts included Brechin duo KIMMIC, DJ Jack Low, Arbroath’s Van Damn and former Snow Patrol keyboardist Tom Simpson. The event is the largest gathering of its kind in Scotland. Our photographer Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson was on hand to capture some highlights from DDE. The crowds go wild for Billy Morris’s set in the outdoor dance tent. The outdoor dance tent was full of people enjoying the event. The crowds in Gallery 48 during a set from Billy Morris and Lianne Carr. Dancing the night away. Good vibes only. Billy Morris during his set in the outdoor dance tent. Karen Christie, Lisa Plumber and Nikki Parkin in Temple Lane. The crowds dance in Tinsmiths to DJs Alex Culross’s set. Making fun memories with friends. Trevor Cockerell in Temple Lane having fun. Tammy Rollo and Helen McLaren brave the rain for DDE. Having a laugh and a dance with friends. DJ Neil Lowdon in Temple Lane on the decks. Lianne Carr on stage doing vocals in Gallery 48. DJ Neil Lowdon in Temple Lane on the decks with two friends. DJ Alex Culross during his set in Tinsmiths. Crowds party hard. Dancing all night long.
