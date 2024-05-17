EXCLUSIVE: First look inside new Hollywood Bowl Dundee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

EXCLUSIVE: First look inside new Hollywood Bowl Dundee

The centre at Douglasfield opens on Saturday.

Inside the new Hollywood Bowl Dundee. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Inside the new Hollywood Bowl Dundee. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
By Andrew Robson

Hollywood Bowl is set to open in Dundee this weekend.

The bowling alley at Eclipse Leisure Park in Douglasfield will welcome customers on Saturday.

The centre – next to the Odeon cinema – features 20 bowling lanes, arcade machines, pool tables, games like air hockey, and an American-style bar and restaurant.

Hollywood Bowl Dundee is the chain’s fifth Scottish site with existing centres including Dunfermline and Stirling.

It follows the opening of Tenpin Dundee at Kingsway West Retail Park in August.

Staff member Rosie Hanna with general manager Laura MacDougall at Hollywood Bowl Dundee
Staff member Rosie Hanna with general manager Laura MacDougall. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

Laura MacDougall, centre manager, said: “We are so excited to welcome bowling fans to our newly built Hollywood Bowl centre here in Dundee.

“The centre is set to redefine the bowling experience for friends and family in the city and will provide affordable fun and entertainment to let the good vibes roll.”

The Courier has already compiled a handy guide with everything you need to know about Hollywood Bowl Dundee – including prices and opening times.

Ahead of Saturday’s opening, DC Thomson photographer Kim Cessford was given an exclusive look inside Dundee’s latest bowling alley.

Pictures inside Hollywood Bowl Dundee Pictures inside Hollywood Bowl Dundee Arcades at Hollywood bowl dundeeInside the new Hollywood Bowl in Dundee.

 

Pictures inside Hollywood Bowl Dundee Pictures inside Hollywood Bowl Dundee Pictures inside Hollywood Bowl Dundee pins at Hollywood Bowl Dundee Pictures inside Hollywood Bowl Dundee Pictures inside Hollywood Bowl Dundee Pictures inside Hollywood Bowl Dundee Pictures inside Hollywood Bowl Dundee Arcade machines inside Hollywood Bowl Dundee seating area at Hollywood Bowl Dundee

Conversation