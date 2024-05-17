EXCLUSIVE: First look inside new Hollywood Bowl Dundee

Hollywood Bowl is set to open in Dundee this weekend.

The bowling alley at Eclipse Leisure Park in Douglasfield will welcome customers on Saturday.

The centre – next to the Odeon cinema – features 20 bowling lanes, arcade machines, pool tables, games like air hockey, and an American-style bar and restaurant.

Hollywood Bowl Dundee is the chain’s fifth Scottish site with existing centres including Dunfermline and Stirling.

It follows the opening of Tenpin Dundee at Kingsway West Retail Park in August.

Laura MacDougall, centre manager, said: “We are so excited to welcome bowling fans to our newly built Hollywood Bowl centre here in Dundee.

“The centre is set to redefine the bowling experience for friends and family in the city and will provide affordable fun and entertainment to let the good vibes roll.”

The Courier has already compiled a handy guide with everything you need to know about Hollywood Bowl Dundee – including prices and opening times.

Ahead of Saturday’s opening, DC Thomson photographer Kim Cessford was given an exclusive look inside Dundee’s latest bowling alley.