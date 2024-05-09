Hollywood Bowl Dundee: Full details including prices and opening times

Dundee will welcome its second bowling alley in less than a year when Hollywood Bowl opens this month.

The venue at Douglasfield is the result of a £3 million investment by the chain with up to 35 jobs being created.

It comes after the opening of Tenpin at Kingsway West Retail Park in August 2023.

We have all you need to know about the new Hollywood Bown Dundee.

Where is Hollywood Bowl Dundee?

The new bowling alley is in the former Fit4Less gym unit in Eclipse Leisure Park at Douglasfield, next to the Odeon cinema.

The site is also home to a Mecca Bingo and a Domino’s pizza takeaway.

Several bus stops are nearby with the number 17 Xplore Dundee service to and from Whitfield running past the site, while the number 10 and 28 also pass nearby.

Parking is free at the site.

When does Hollywood Bowl Dundee open?

The centre opens on Saturday May 18 though full details of the opening day are still to be revealed.

What are the prices at Hollywood Bowl Dundee?

Prices start at £7.10 per adult per game and £6.10 for under-16s.

Family prices start at £25.08 per game for four people.

However, deals are offered when booking multiple games at once – making the price per game cheaper.

Students can also get 10% off standard games with a valid student ID.

Hollywood Bowl also offers discounted concessionary rates for those with disabilities and customers aged 65 and over.

Can you book?

Bookings are being taken on the Hollywood Bowl website.

Although walk-ins are also available, the firm is encouraging customers to book in advance to avoid disappointment.

What are the Dundee Hollywood Bowl opening times?

Opening times for the Dundee alley have yet to be confirmed.

However, bookings can currently be made between the following times:

Monday to Thursday: 10am to 10pm

10am to 10pm Friday to Sunday: 10am to midnight

Can you have parties at Hollywood Bowl Dundee?

A range of parties can be booked at the new Dundee site.

These included kids’ birthday party packages, work event packages and school trips.

More details are available on the Hollywood Bowl Dundee website.

What else is on offer at Hollywood Bowl Dundee?

In addition to 20 bowling lanes, Dundee’s Hollywood Bowl also has arcade machines, games like air hockey and pool tables.

The centre also serves food and drink.

This includes a selection of bowling-themed cocktails and mocktails.

Hollywood Bowl recently revealed how three lucky locals can win a year’s free bowling at the new venue.