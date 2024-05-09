Hollywood Bowl Dundee: Full details including prices and opening times

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Hollywood Bowl Dundee: Full details including prices and opening times

The Douglasfield centre is the second 10-pin bowling alley to open in Dundee inside a year.

Hollywood Bowl Dundee.
Hollywood Bowl Dundee. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
By Andrew Robson

Dundee will welcome its second bowling alley in less than a year when Hollywood Bowl opens this month.

The venue at Douglasfield is the result of a £3 million investment by the chain with up to 35 jobs being created.

It comes after the opening of Tenpin at Kingsway West Retail Park in August 2023.

We have all you need to know about the new Hollywood Bown Dundee.

Where is Hollywood Bowl Dundee?

The new bowling alley is in the former Fit4Less gym unit in Eclipse Leisure Park at Douglasfield, next to the Odeon cinema.

The site is also home to a Mecca Bingo and a Domino’s pizza takeaway.

Several bus stops are nearby with the number 17 Xplore Dundee service to and from Whitfield running past the site, while the number 10 and 28 also pass nearby.

Parking is free at the site.

When does Hollywood Bowl Dundee open?

The centre opens on Saturday May 18 though full details of the opening day are still to be revealed.

What are the prices at Hollywood Bowl Dundee?

Hollywood Bowl in Dundee bowling alley
Prices have been revealed for bowling. Image: Hollywood Bowl

Prices start at £7.10 per adult per game and £6.10 for under-16s.

Family prices start at £25.08 per game for four people.

However, deals are offered when booking multiple games at once – making the price per game cheaper.

Students can also get 10% off standard games with a valid student ID.

Hollywood Bowl also offers discounted concessionary rates for those with disabilities and customers aged 65 and over.

Can you book?

Bookings are being taken on the Hollywood Bowl website.

Although walk-ins are also available, the firm is encouraging customers to book in advance to avoid disappointment.

What are the Dundee Hollywood Bowl opening times?

Opening times for the Dundee alley have yet to be confirmed.

However, bookings can currently be made between the following times:

  • Monday to Thursday: 10am to 10pm
  • Friday to Sunday: 10am to midnight

Can you have parties at Hollywood Bowl Dundee?

A range of parties can be booked at the new Dundee site.

These included kids’ birthday party packages, work event packages and school trips.

More details are available on the Hollywood Bowl Dundee website.

What else is on offer at Hollywood Bowl Dundee?

Arcades will also be at the Hollywood Bowl Dundee
The venue also has arcade games. Image: Hollywood Bowl

In addition to 20 bowling lanes, Dundee’s Hollywood Bowl also has arcade machines, games like air hockey and pool tables.

The centre also serves food and drink.

This includes a selection of bowling-themed cocktails and mocktails.

Hollywood Bowl recently revealed how three lucky locals can win a year’s free bowling at the new venue.

Conversation