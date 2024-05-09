Plans for contemporary houses in grounds of St Andrews Gothic-style ‘castle’ rejected

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Plans for contemporary houses in grounds of St Andrews Gothic-style ‘castle’ rejected

Councillors said the design was not in keeping with surrounding buildings.

By Claire Warrender
Kinburn Castle, St Andrews.
Kinburn Castle, St Andrews. Image: Google.

Councillors have rejected plans for four contemporary houses in the grounds of a Gothic-style former St Andrews hotel.

Developers CAF Properties wanted to build a single structure in the garden of Kinburn Hotel, known locally as Kinburn Castle.

However, members of Fife Council’s North East Planning Committee said the modern design did not fit in with surrounding buildings.

And they feared the effect of extra traffic exiting the site onto the busy Doubledykes Road.

It was the second bid by CAF Properties to build in the ground of the building, which features battlements, corner towers and turrets

They amended their initial “brutal” plan for six flats after it was thrown out by the same committee four years ago.

New Kinburn Castle development ‘much lower key’

Planning officer Alastair Hamilton told members: “This proposal follows a previous refusal.

“One of the main differences with this scheme is the entrance to the proposed development would utilise the existing access.

How the new houses at Kinburn Castle in St Andrews would have looked.

“The scale of the houses themselves are also quite different from the previous scheme.

“It’s a contemporary scheme.

“And it’s much lower key and much more considerate of the gap between the heavily Gothic-inspired Kinburn Castle and the more restrained classic buildings on the other side.”

Mr Hamilton added: “The developer took on board a lot of the comments from four years ago.

“The previous scheme was much larger and, in some respects, more brutal.”

Access to site is ‘shocking’

However, councillors said any increase in the number of cars pulling onto Doubledykes Road would pose a danger.

St Andrews SNP member Ann Verner said: “It’s a shocking access at the moment.

“I was there last week and struggled to get out. It’s a really busy street and visibility is shocking coming out.”

And her Liberal Democrat colleague Jane Ann Liston added: “It doesn’t seem to fit in at all with the other surrounding buildings or the conservation area.

“And there’s also the traffic issue – it’s a busy road.

“If you don’t believe me, just look at the potholes.”

Councillors rejected the Kinburn Castle, St Andrews, bid by nine votes to four.

Conversation