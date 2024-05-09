Plans for contemporary houses in grounds of St Andrews Gothic-style ‘castle’ rejected

Councillors have rejected plans for four contemporary houses in the grounds of a Gothic-style former St Andrews hotel.

Developers CAF Properties wanted to build a single structure in the garden of Kinburn Hotel, known locally as Kinburn Castle.

However, members of Fife Council’s North East Planning Committee said the modern design did not fit in with surrounding buildings.

And they feared the effect of extra traffic exiting the site onto the busy Doubledykes Road.

It was the second bid by CAF Properties to build in the ground of the building, which features battlements, corner towers and turrets

They amended their initial “brutal” plan for six flats after it was thrown out by the same committee four years ago.

New Kinburn Castle development ‘much lower key’

Planning officer Alastair Hamilton told members: “This proposal follows a previous refusal.

“One of the main differences with this scheme is the entrance to the proposed development would utilise the existing access.

“The scale of the houses themselves are also quite different from the previous scheme.

“It’s a contemporary scheme.

“And it’s much lower key and much more considerate of the gap between the heavily Gothic-inspired Kinburn Castle and the more restrained classic buildings on the other side.”

Mr Hamilton added: “The developer took on board a lot of the comments from four years ago.

“The previous scheme was much larger and, in some respects, more brutal.”

Access to site is ‘shocking’

However, councillors said any increase in the number of cars pulling onto Doubledykes Road would pose a danger.

St Andrews SNP member Ann Verner said: “It’s a shocking access at the moment.

“I was there last week and struggled to get out. It’s a really busy street and visibility is shocking coming out.”

And her Liberal Democrat colleague Jane Ann Liston added: “It doesn’t seem to fit in at all with the other surrounding buildings or the conservation area.

“And there’s also the traffic issue – it’s a busy road.

“If you don’t believe me, just look at the potholes.”

Councillors rejected the Kinburn Castle, St Andrews, bid by nine votes to four.