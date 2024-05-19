Fife Best pictures as thousands enjoy the sun at this year’s Fife Show The event is one of Scotland's premier agricultural shows. Lara (2), Pim (3) and Kit (22 months) from Guardbridge and The Cotswalds and Netherlands with their families at Fife Show. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson By Claire Warrender May 19 2024, 12:25pm May 19 2024, 12:25pm Share Best pictures as thousands enjoy the sun at this year’s Fife Show Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/fife/4983341/fife-show-cupar-2/ Copy Link 0 comment Thousands of people descended on the Fife Show on Saturday to enjoy a day of countryside fun. The event, near Cupar, is one of Scotland’s premier agricultural shows and has been running for more than 200 years. It brings farming and the community together with its mix of showing classes for livestock and funfair rides. Families also enjoyed pig and ferret racing, while young farmers took part in their annual tug o’ war competition. And a display of both vintage and modern agricultural vehicles was a draw for many. Pet shows, swordsmanship, archery and fly fishing were among the other entertainment. Our photographer Steve Brown was at this year’s Fife Show to capture some of the fun. Bringing the colour was Wendy Sutherland from Peebles. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson George Maxwell (6) from Leven loved the tractors. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Poppy & Maddie (Sprocker & Springer) enjoyed some ice cream. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Fairground Twister smiles. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Beth Thomson with Beath Tianna the Limosene Heffer. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Maggie Muir (8) from Craigrothie in an RAF plane. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Horse jumping competition. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Youngsters having fun on the rides. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Siblings Magnus Dawson (4) and sister Freya (2) from Auchtermuchty. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Lewis Moore (Dad), Alice Moore (2) and Louise Baird (Mum) from Douglas in Dundee at Fife Show. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Campbell Snodgrass (19) getting to grips with the Jackal 2 weaponry. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Lara (2), Pim (3) and Kit (22 months) from Guardbridge, the Cotswalds and Netherlands enjoyed the sun. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Laura (42) from Freuchie and Pointer dog, Cuillin (7) from Wilson & Partner Vets. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Always time for an ice cream for Aoibheann (8) and Fiadh (5) and mum Emma from Coldside, Dundee. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Harper (9), Catharine Jones (38), Zack (9), Scott Mitchell (37) and Charlie (7) enjoying the hardware. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Time for the Horse show. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Woodcrafts at Fife Show. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Muir Family from Craigrothie beside a Harrier, Dad Phil, Maggie (8) and Mum Louise. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Air Cadets from Leuchars, Glenrothes and Auchtermuchty. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Magnus Dawson (4) from Auchtermuchty. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Teddy (3), Honey (17), Minnie (5) and Mya (4) from Ladybank. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Georgia, Holly, Isla, Sarah, Lucy and ‘Group Dad’ Donald. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Visitors enjoyed the Fife Show. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Rachael Snowie (27) with mum Alison Snowie from Stirling. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Showing cattle. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Bex (17) and Mike Hardy (58) from Arbroath with dogs Echo & Jazz. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Beer tent antics with Daniel Dowie, Rebecca Bruce and Eleanor Mitchell from Brechin and Kirriemuir. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Funfair rides at Fife Show. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Spectators were seen chatting and enjoying the show. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Mum, Marisol Lopex with kids Aaran (6) and a sleepy Mats (4) from Cupar. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Wild ride on the Twister. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Getting some shade at Fife Show. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Others caught some sun. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
