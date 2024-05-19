Best pictures as thousands enjoy the sun at this year’s Fife Show

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Best pictures as thousands enjoy the sun at this year’s Fife Show

The event is one of Scotland's premier agricultural shows.

Lara (2), Pim (3) and Kit (22 months) from Guardbridge and The Cotswalds and Netherlands with their families at Fife Show. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Lara (2), Pim (3) and Kit (22 months) from Guardbridge and The Cotswalds and Netherlands with their families at Fife Show. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
By Claire Warrender

Thousands of people descended on the Fife Show on Saturday to enjoy a day of countryside fun.

The event, near Cupar, is one of Scotland’s premier agricultural shows and has been running for more than 200 years.

It brings farming and the community together with its mix of showing classes for livestock and funfair rides.

Families also enjoyed pig and ferret racing, while young farmers took part in their annual tug o’ war competition.

And a display of both vintage and modern agricultural vehicles was a draw for many.

Pet shows, swordsmanship, archery and fly fishing were among the other entertainment.

Our photographer Steve Brown was at this year’s Fife Show to capture some of the fun.

Bringing the colour was Wendy Sutherland from Peebles. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
George Maxwell (6) from Leven loved the tractors. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Poppy & Maddie (Sprocker & Springer) enjoyed some ice cream. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Fairground Twister smiles. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Beth Thomson with Beath Tianna the Limosene Heffer. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Maggie Muir (8) from Craigrothie in an RAF plane. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Horse jumping competition. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Youngsters having fun on the rides. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Siblings Magnus Dawson (4) and sister Freya (2) from Auchtermuchty. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Lewis Moore (Dad), Alice Moore (2) and Louise Baird (Mum) from Douglas in Dundee at Fife Show. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Campbell Snodgrass (19) getting to grips with the Jackal 2 weaponry. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Lara (2), Pim (3) and Kit (22 months) from Guardbridge, the Cotswalds and Netherlands enjoyed the sun. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Laura (42) from Freuchie and Pointer dog, Cuillin (7) from Wilson & Partner Vets. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Always time for an ice cream for Aoibheann (8) and Fiadh (5) and mum Emma from Coldside, Dundee. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Harper (9), Catharine Jones (38), Zack (9), Scott Mitchell (37) and Charlie (7) enjoying the hardware. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Time for the Horse show. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Woodcrafts at Fife Show. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Muir Family from Craigrothie beside a Harrier, Dad Phil, Maggie (8) and Mum Louise. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Air Cadets from Leuchars, Glenrothes and Auchtermuchty. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Magnus Dawson (4) from Auchtermuchty. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Teddy (3), Honey (17), Minnie (5) and Mya (4) from Ladybank. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Georgia, Holly, Isla, Sarah, Lucy and ‘Group Dad’ Donald. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Visitors enjoyed the Fife Show. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Rachael Snowie (27) with mum Alison Snowie from Stirling. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Showing cattle. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Bex (17) and Mike Hardy (58) from Arbroath with dogs Echo & Jazz. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Beer tent antics with Daniel Dowie, Rebecca Bruce and Eleanor Mitchell from Brechin and Kirriemuir. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Funfair rides at Fife Show. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Spectators were seen chatting and enjoying the show. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Mum, Marisol Lopex with kids Aaran (6) and a sleepy Mats (4) from Cupar. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Wild ride on the Twister. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Getting some shade at Fife Show. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Others caught some sun. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Conversation