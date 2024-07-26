Man, 33, charged after Tayport community cafe suffers ‘horrible’ damage

A man has been charged after a community cafe in Tayport suffered “horrible” damage.

The 33-year-old has been arrested and charged by police in connection with the incident on Tuesday night.

Staff were left shocked after finding that the windows of The Harbour Cafe, on Broad Street, had been smashed with glass left strewn across the pavement outside.

The cafe, run by Tayport Community Enterprises Limited, was not able to fully reopen on Wednesday due to the damage.

It has since returned to normal after the window was boarded up.

Manager Evelyn Lumsden told The Courier after the attack: “I was shocked. It is horrible – I don’t live in Tayport and found out from local staff and then it was all over Facebook.

“You don’t expect it to happen to a community cafe.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 8.40pm on Tuesday, 23 July, 2024, officers received a report of damage to a premises on Broad Street, Tayport.

“A 33-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection and a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”