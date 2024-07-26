Fife Man, 33, charged after Tayport community cafe suffers ‘horrible’ damage The windows were smashed with glass left strewn across the pavement outside. By Ellidh Aitken July 26 2024, 1:05pm July 26 2024, 1:05pm Share Man, 33, charged after Tayport community cafe suffers ‘horrible’ damage Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/fife/5046037/man-charged-the-harbour-cafe-tayport-damage/ Copy Link A smashed window at The Harbour Cafe after an incident on Tuesday night. Image: The Harbour Cafe A man has been charged after a community cafe in Tayport suffered “horrible” damage. The 33-year-old has been arrested and charged by police in connection with the incident on Tuesday night. Staff were left shocked after finding that the windows of The Harbour Cafe, on Broad Street, had been smashed with glass left strewn across the pavement outside. The cafe, run by Tayport Community Enterprises Limited, was not able to fully reopen on Wednesday due to the damage. It has since returned to normal after the window was boarded up. Glass was left strewn across the pavement. Image: The Harbour Cafe Manager Evelyn Lumsden told The Courier after the attack: “I was shocked. It is horrible – I don’t live in Tayport and found out from local staff and then it was all over Facebook. “You don’t expect it to happen to a community cafe.” A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 8.40pm on Tuesday, 23 July, 2024, officers received a report of damage to a premises on Broad Street, Tayport. “A 33-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection and a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”