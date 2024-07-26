Man, 33, charged after Tayport community cafe suffers ‘horrible’ damage

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Man, 33, charged after Tayport community cafe suffers ‘horrible’ damage

The windows were smashed with glass left strewn across the pavement outside.

By Ellidh Aitken
A smashed window at The Harbour Cafe, Tayport.
A smashed window at The Harbour Cafe after an incident on Tuesday night. Image: The Harbour Cafe

A man has been charged after a community cafe in Tayport suffered “horrible” damage.

The 33-year-old has been arrested and charged by police in connection with the incident on Tuesday night.

Staff were left shocked after finding that the windows of The Harbour Cafe, on Broad Street, had been smashed with glass left strewn across the pavement outside.

The cafe, run by Tayport Community Enterprises Limited, was not able to fully reopen on Wednesday due to the damage.

It has since returned to normal after the window was boarded up.

Glass was left strewn across the pavement. Image: The Harbour Cafe

Manager Evelyn Lumsden told The Courier after the attack: “I was shocked. It is horrible – I don’t live in Tayport and found out from local staff and then it was all over Facebook.

“You don’t expect it to happen to a community cafe.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 8.40pm on Tuesday, 23 July, 2024, officers received a report of damage to a premises on Broad Street, Tayport.

“A 33-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection and a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”

More from Fife

Dunfermline Sheriff Court sign
'Victim-blaming' Kelty man's life ban after battering partner unconscious
A Typhoon fighter jet.
'Almighty roar' over Fife explained as Typhoon fighter jet startles residents
Four weeks of roadworks are set to get underway on the Tay Road Bridge.
Tay Road Bridge closures planned over four weeks of roadworks
MDMA (ecstasy) pill
Man admits sexually assaulting three women at Fife house party after taking ecstasy
Repeat child groomer from Fife caught sending sick messages
Kayleigh Smith.
Fife mum's potentially fatal condition not spotted by doctors despite 7 miscarriages
Stagecoach plans to withdraw some bus services in Glenrothes
Fife communities lose out as Glenrothes to Perth bus service axed
2
Image shows: A happy family getting ready to play mini golf at Clayton Adventure Golf. There is a family on holiday standing around one of the tees at the mini golf course. A boy holding a golf club at the front of the picture is wearing a yellow t-shirt and white shorts is smiling broadly at the camera.
6 of the best Fife mini golf courses to try with the family
The outside of the Wheatsheaf Inn, Kirkcaldy.
The Wheatsheaf Inn: New owners reveal what to expect when Kirkcaldy pub reopens
Francis Street fire, Chloe Arnott, Jamie Morrison
Couple admit starting devastating fire at Lochgelly flats