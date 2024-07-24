Staff in shock as vandals smash up Tayport community cafe in ‘horrible’ attack

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Staff in shock as vandals smash up Tayport community cafe in ‘horrible’ attack

The Harbour Cafe was unable to fully open on Wednesday due to the damage.

By Ellidh Aitken
The Harbour Cafe in Tayport was targeted by vandals on Tuesday. Image: The Harbour Cafe/Google Street View
Staff have been left in shock after vandals smashed up a community cafe in Tayport in a “horrible” attack.

The Harbour Cafe, on Broad Street, was targeted on Tuesday night.

The cafe, run by Tayport Community Enterprises Limited, was not able to fully reopen on Wednesday due to the damage.

Manager Evelyn Lumsden told The Courier: “I became aware of it at about 8.30pm last night.

The windows were smashed and glass left across the pavement. Image: The Harbour Cafe

“I was shocked. It is horrible – I don’t live in Tayport and found out from local staff and then it was all over Facebook.

“I couldn’t come down but we are run by a board of directors and some of them were here to sort it out.

“There has been spates of vandalism happening in Tayport over the years but we have never seen anything like this.

“There have also been incidents recently of cars being vandalised.

“You don’t expect it to happen to a community cafe.”

Tayport cafe thanks ‘lovely’ locals after vandalism

Evelyn says the support of locals has been “lovely” with many offering to lend a hand.

She said: “A lot of members of the community have helped and there have been a lot of people here trying to get it sorted.

“It has been lovely seeing the community react in that way.

“We have still not got the window boarded up so haven’t been able to open for sit-in in but we are open for takeaway.

“The window was smashed and there was a lot to clean up inside.

“There have been people coming to get takeaways and to check if everyone is OK.

“The one good thing that has come out of this has been seeing the community rally around.”

Police Scotland has been contacted for comment.

