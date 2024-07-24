Staff in shock as vandals smash up Tayport community cafe in ‘horrible’ attack

Staff have been left in shock after vandals smashed up a community cafe in Tayport in a “horrible” attack.

The Harbour Cafe, on Broad Street, was targeted on Tuesday night.

The cafe, run by Tayport Community Enterprises Limited, was not able to fully reopen on Wednesday due to the damage.

Manager Evelyn Lumsden told The Courier: “I became aware of it at about 8.30pm last night.

“I was shocked. It is horrible – I don’t live in Tayport and found out from local staff and then it was all over Facebook.

“I couldn’t come down but we are run by a board of directors and some of them were here to sort it out.

“There has been spates of vandalism happening in Tayport over the years but we have never seen anything like this.

“There have also been incidents recently of cars being vandalised.

“You don’t expect it to happen to a community cafe.”

Tayport cafe thanks ‘lovely’ locals after vandalism

Evelyn says the support of locals has been “lovely” with many offering to lend a hand.

She said: “A lot of members of the community have helped and there have been a lot of people here trying to get it sorted.

“It has been lovely seeing the community react in that way.

“We have still not got the window boarded up so haven’t been able to open for sit-in in but we are open for takeaway.

“The window was smashed and there was a lot to clean up inside.

“There have been people coming to get takeaways and to check if everyone is OK.

“The one good thing that has come out of this has been seeing the community rally around.”

Police Scotland has been contacted for comment.