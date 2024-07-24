Fife A92 at Parbroath in Fife shut after crash Two vehicles were involved in the collision. By Neil Henderson July 24 2024, 1:25pm July 24 2024, 1:25pm Share A92 at Parbroath in Fife shut after crash Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/fife/5044754/a92-closed-parbroath-fife-crash/ Copy Link A crash has closed the A92 at the Parbroath crossroads in Fife. The incident happened at around noon at the junction with the A913 between Letham and Luthrie. Police and at least one ambulance are at the scene. The road is closed with police advising drivers to avoid the area. Posting on X, police said: “The A92 is closed at the junction with the A913 between Letham and Luthrie following a two-vehicle crash that happened around 12 noon on Wednesday. “Emergency services are at the scene and road users are advised to avoid the area.” Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story. Please check back later for more and follow The Courier on Facebook and online for breaking news.