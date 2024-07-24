A92 at Parbroath in Fife shut after crash

A crash has closed the A92 at the Parbroath crossroads in Fife.

The incident happened at around noon at the junction with the A913 between Letham and Luthrie.

Police and at least one ambulance are at the scene.

The road is closed with police advising drivers to avoid the area.

Posting on X, police said: “The A92 is closed at the junction with the A913 between Letham and Luthrie following a two-vehicle crash that happened around 12 noon on Wednesday.

“Emergency services are at the scene and road users are advised to avoid the area.”

