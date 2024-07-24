River City actor axed from Dundee ladies’ day event after attacking woman in social club

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
River City actor axed from Dundee ladies’ day event after attacking woman in social club

Brian Leys was scheduled to sing at a fundraiser for a kids' football team.

By Kieran Webster
Brian Leys
Brian Leys.

A River City actor has been axed from performing at a ladies’ day event in Dundee after attacking a woman in a social club.

Brian Leys was scheduled to sing at the Dee Club next month as part of a fundraising drive for Dundee West Yellows 2008s football team.

However, the 40-year-old actor and musical star “won’t be attending” the sell-out event now after he was convicted of the assault at another social club in the city.

Leys, who plays Ash King in the Scottish soap, was found guilty of punching and spitting on Shannon Devine during a booze-fuelled rammy at Fairmuir Social Club.

The incident happened in May 2022 but Leys was found guilty after trial at Dundee Sheriff Court last week.

Dundee ladies’ day event organisers ‘change plans’ after Brian Leys attack

A Facebook page for the August 22 football event has continued to advertise that Leys will be performing in the wake of his conviction.

However, the club have now removed him from the bill.

A club spokesman said: “The organisers have changed their plans for the event. Brian won’t be attending now.

“The organisers will now speak to those who have bought tickets over the last few weeks for the sold-out event to ask if purchasers wish a refund for their ticket or would like to still go ahead under the new plans yet to be announced.”

Brain Leys
Leys was convicted last week.

He added: “As a club, we are now looking forward to an exciting few weeks with our new astro pitch at our home grounds at Charlotte Street almost finished.

“More news and exciting announcements to follow soon on this.”

During his trial, Leys claimed he had been mimicked by Ms Devine and other members of her party during the May 2022 event.

However, Ms Devine claimed she had only become aware of Leys when he began shouting as she walked to the bar.

Sheriff Morag Fraser said he found Shannon and her sister Shauni Devine to be credible and reliable witnesses.

She found Leys, of Blackness Road, guilty of assault.

