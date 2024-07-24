River City actor axed from Dundee ladies’ day event after attacking woman in social club

A River City actor has been axed from performing at a ladies’ day event in Dundee after attacking a woman in a social club.

Brian Leys was scheduled to sing at the Dee Club next month as part of a fundraising drive for Dundee West Yellows 2008s football team.

However, the 40-year-old actor and musical star “won’t be attending” the sell-out event now after he was convicted of the assault at another social club in the city.

Leys, who plays Ash King in the Scottish soap, was found guilty of punching and spitting on Shannon Devine during a booze-fuelled rammy at Fairmuir Social Club.

The incident happened in May 2022 but Leys was found guilty after trial at Dundee Sheriff Court last week.

Dundee ladies’ day event organisers ‘change plans’ after Brian Leys attack

A Facebook page for the August 22 football event has continued to advertise that Leys will be performing in the wake of his conviction.

However, the club have now removed him from the bill.

A club spokesman said: “The organisers have changed their plans for the event. Brian won’t be attending now.

“The organisers will now speak to those who have bought tickets over the last few weeks for the sold-out event to ask if purchasers wish a refund for their ticket or would like to still go ahead under the new plans yet to be announced.”

He added: “As a club, we are now looking forward to an exciting few weeks with our new astro pitch at our home grounds at Charlotte Street almost finished.

“More news and exciting announcements to follow soon on this.”

During his trial, Leys claimed he had been mimicked by Ms Devine and other members of her party during the May 2022 event.

However, Ms Devine claimed she had only become aware of Leys when he began shouting as she walked to the bar.

Sheriff Morag Fraser said he found Shannon and her sister Shauni Devine to be credible and reliable witnesses.

She found Leys, of Blackness Road, guilty of assault.