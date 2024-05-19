Fairmont St Andrews pledges ‘corrective action’ after allegations of staff sexual harassment

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Fairmont St Andrews pledges ‘corrective action’ after allegations of staff sexual harassment

Some staff at the five-star resort in St Andrews claim to have been groped and abused.

By Neil Henderson
Fairmont Hotel and Golf Resort in St Andrews.
Fairmont Hotel and Golf Resort in St Andrews. Image: DC Thomson

The Faimount Hotel and Resort in St Andrews has pledged “corrective action” after allegations of sexual harassment of female staff.

A number of women have come forward alleging they were groped and harassed by guests as well as senior managers.

Around a dozen female employees claim to have been subjected to sexual harassment by wealthy guests at the five-star resort.

The 200 bed, £500-a-night resort is popular with Hollywood actors, politicians and wealthy businessmen.

It boasts two championship golf courses health suites, banqueting facilities and fine dining restaurants.

Female employees at Fairmont claim sexual harassment

However, allegations reported in the Sunday Times have now exposed the level of abuse claimed to have been endured by some young female employees.

Female workers said they have been groped and bullied as well as verbally and racially abused.

One of the top luxury spas at the Fairmont resort.
One of the top luxury spas at the Fairmont resort. Image: Fairmont

Many also claim complaints about the abusive and sexually motivated behaviour were ignored by managers.

The allegations were first exposed in the independent student newspaper – The Saint in March.

Fairmont said ‘corrective action’ taken

A spokesperson for The Fairmont said they are “extremely disappointed” to learn of the allegations.

“These reports were taken very seriously,” they added.

“A thorough investigation was launched immediately by our corporate management team, and corrective action was taken.

“An extensive plan is being actioned to address all concerns, with continual monitoring and communication with all colleagues.

Inside the Fairmont Hotel.
Inside the Fairmont Hotel. Image: Fairmont

“Actions have been taken by hotel leadership, in tandem with the corporate team, to ensure the hotel is operating in accordance with our global protocols in place to prevent inappropriate conduct and ensure a safe and supportive environment for all our colleagues.

“We have and will continue to explore opportunities to further strengthen policies, across the organization and specific to this property, to ensure employees feel safe and supported in reporting any instances of misconduct with greater immediacy of response.

“Any attempts to suppress such concerns will not be tolerated.”

Willie Rennie, the former Scottish Liberal Democrat leader and MSP for North East Fife said the hotel would need to “rebuild confidence”.

Meanwhile, Wendy Chamberlain, St Andrews MP said: “The allegations made against members of staff are extremely serious and the appropriate action must be taken.”

In August 2023 Fairmont announced it was launching two £5,000 per night holiday homes offering unlimited access to the five star resort’s facilities.

