Fairmont St Andrews pledges ‘corrective action’ after allegations of staff sexual harassment

The Faimount Hotel and Resort in St Andrews has pledged “corrective action” after allegations of sexual harassment of female staff.

A number of women have come forward alleging they were groped and harassed by guests as well as senior managers.

Around a dozen female employees claim to have been subjected to sexual harassment by wealthy guests at the five-star resort.

The 200 bed, £500-a-night resort is popular with Hollywood actors, politicians and wealthy businessmen.

It boasts two championship golf courses health suites, banqueting facilities and fine dining restaurants.

However, allegations reported in the Sunday Times have now exposed the level of abuse claimed to have been endured by some young female employees.

Female workers said they have been groped and bullied as well as verbally and racially abused.

Many also claim complaints about the abusive and sexually motivated behaviour were ignored by managers.

The allegations were first exposed in the independent student newspaper – The Saint in March.

A spokesperson for The Fairmont said they are “extremely disappointed” to learn of the allegations.

“These reports were taken very seriously,” they added.

“A thorough investigation was launched immediately by our corporate management team, and corrective action was taken.

“An extensive plan is being actioned to address all concerns, with continual monitoring and communication with all colleagues.

“Actions have been taken by hotel leadership, in tandem with the corporate team, to ensure the hotel is operating in accordance with our global protocols in place to prevent inappropriate conduct and ensure a safe and supportive environment for all our colleagues.

“We have and will continue to explore opportunities to further strengthen policies, across the organization and specific to this property, to ensure employees feel safe and supported in reporting any instances of misconduct with greater immediacy of response.

“Any attempts to suppress such concerns will not be tolerated.”

Willie Rennie, the former Scottish Liberal Democrat leader and MSP for North East Fife said the hotel would need to “rebuild confidence”.

Meanwhile, Wendy Chamberlain, St Andrews MP said: “The allegations made against members of staff are extremely serious and the appropriate action must be taken.”

