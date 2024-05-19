St Johnstone boss Craig Levein thought he ‘would be carried out in a box’ after dramatic end to survival fight

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

St Johnstone boss Craig Levein thought he ‘would be carried out in a box’ after dramatic end to survival fight

Thoughts will quickly turn to a big summer squad rebuild.

By Eric Nicolson
Craig Levein was a happy man - eventually!
Craig Levein was a happy man - eventually! Image: Shutterstock.

St Johnstone manager Craig Levein has revealed he’s never known full-time elation to despair and back again like the emotional conclusion to the Perth club’s fight to stay in the Premiership.

After Saints beat Motherwell 2-1, the players and staff were forced to endure a few minutes’ wait while Ross County tried to find a winner against Aberdeen.

Home fans even managed to have Levein believing that a final punch in the gut had been landed by County, only to eventually discover that he (and plenty of others) had fallen for “the best wind-up ever”.

When clarification arrived that Don Cowie’s men could only manage a 2-2 draw and Saints had survived on goal difference, the staying-up celebrations could begin in front of over 700 Saints fans.

St Johnstone are staying up.
St Johnstone are staying up. Image: SNS.

Asked whether he was happy he made the choice to return to management in November, Levein said: “Was I glad to be back in it? I wasn’t after 90 minutes today – I thought I was going to be carried out in a box!

“I’m not kidding.

“I have never had an experience of that elation and then going right through the floor when I thought they’d scored.

“That was stressful!

“The wait on the pitch was crazy because we had no idea what was happening.

“The Motherwell fans got me a belter – it was the best wind-up ever!

“They totally got me.

“I knew Aberdeen were down to 10 men and it was 2-2 so once they start cheering you think the worst.

“I thought that was it, we were going into the play-offs.

“I thought it for about a minute until someone told me it was a wind-up and the game was 2-2.”

‘Real team spirit’

Nicky Clark and Adama Sidibeh put Saints 2-0 up, with Dimitar Mitov saving a Theo Bair penalty.

And a Motherwell goal in injury-time was too late for the hosts.

“We played well, we fought hard and showed a real team spirit,” said Levein.

“I felt that’s what got us over the line – we had boys coming off the pitch knackered because they put so much into it.

“It’s such a big thing for the club to remain in the top division because I don’t know what would have come with us going into the play-offs.

Liam Gordon and Dimitar Mitov at full-time. Image: SNS.

“Thankfully, we won’t find out.

“It has been a hard job, cajoling the players every week and trying to get them into a good headspace mainly.

“But the players have been good, they’ve put so much effort in. We are all tired but chuffed.”

Squad rebuild

Levein will now set his mind to building a new squad over the summer.

“I can start doing stuff for next season now because so far we’ve not been able to do anything,” he said.

“Normally I’d be a lot further forward and have half a dozen things done, but we’ve not been able to.

“So we’ll have to get our skates on. It’ll be a difficult recruitment period.

“But the main thing is we’re doing it for the top flight, that’s the most important thing.”

He added: “I’ve loved it, it’s been great.

“There’s a lot of work to do and it will take a bit of time, but there’s enough encouragement for me from the players we have signed for next season to look forward to coming back.

“I’ll have a break, a few glasses of wine and be ready to go again.”

More from St Johnstone FC

St Johnstone are staying up.
St Johnstone are staying up - Perth side beat Mothewell as Ross County could…
St Johnstone's Graham Carey after the Ross County game.
Graham Carey suffered last day pain at Plymouth and wants to sample last day…
St Johnstone manager Craig Levein.
St Johnstone boss Craig Levein going all-in to get win at Motherwell, with play-offs…
The SPFL will determine whether Dundee have to pay St Johnstone £15,000.
SPFL hearing set to rule on five-figure St Johnstone claim against Dundee
4
Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin (left) and Dundee counterpart Tony Docherty (right) are both in need of new players. Images: SNS
JIM SPENCE: Dundee and Dundee United could be shopping in same market for summer…
63
James Dunne, Chris Millar and Brian Easton were all playing this season.
St Johnstone 2014 Scottish Cup winners: Where are they now?
St Johnstone made history 10 years ago.
St Johnstone 10th anniversary Scottish Cup gallery: 17 best pictures from May 17 glory…
Eve Muirhead at the Scottish Cup final.
EVE MUIRHEAD: 10 year anniversaries for St Johnstone and Rory McIlroy
Drey Wright with Craig Levein after St Johnstone's draw with Ross County.
St Johnstone star Drey Wright saw in the faces of Ross County players that…
Craig Levein has a tough team selection to make, while Theo Bair could be the man to send St Johnstone into the play-offs. Images: SNS.
4 St Johnstone talking points: Unexpected lifeline, tough team to pick, Dan Phillips' form…

Conversation