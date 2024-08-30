Stevie May: I did everything to try and change Craig Levein’s mind at St Johnstone

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

Stevie May: I did everything to try and change Craig Levein’s mind at St Johnstone

The Perth legend has left McDiarmid Park for a loan spell with Livingston.

By Eric Nicolson
Stevie May.
Stevie May. Image: SNS.

Stevie May did everything he could to “change the manager’s mind” and save his St Johnstone career.

But the Perth legend has revealed that he realised he was fighting a losing battle to stay in Craig Levein’s McDiarmid Park plans.

May left Saints for a season-long loan with Livingston last week and will be out of contract next summer.

He had drifted to the fringes of the first team and accepted there was little prospect of that situation changing.

“I had been told I wasn’t going to be featured at St Johnstone,” said May.

“I tried as long as I could to change the manager’s mind and do as much as I can, because it’s somewhere that’s close to home and I had been there for a long time.

“I didn’t want to leave at the drop of a hat and regret that decision.

Stevie May.
Stevie May. Image: SNS.

“But it came to a point where the season had started, it was still the same case, and I had to go and play if I wanted to be involved.

“I wasn’t in squads, and it’s tough on a Saturday after having been involved for that long in football.

“The opportunity came about, I spoke to (ex-Saint) Ryan McGowan, the manager David Martindale, and it just made sense for me to come and play.”

Not slowing down

May, who won three cups with Saints, believes there is plenty of football left in him.

“I want to keep playing for as long as possible,” he told Record Sport.

“I was never fully relying on pace like some are, so even as I get older I can use game intelligence.

“You see players play until 35 or 36, comfortably, if they’re in a system that suits them and I don’t feel like I’ve slowed down a huge deal.

“I’ll still run all day. I’ve not played in a long time so it’s getting that fitness back, but I’ve not missed a training session in years.”

More from St Johnstone FC

Former St Johnstone captain Liam Gordon in Motherwell kit.
Liam Gordon leaving St Johnstone for Motherwell was 'his choice', says Craig Levein
New St Johnstone owner, Adam Webb, with director, Roddy Grant.
St Johnstone reveal new board as 5 fresh faces step in as directors
Adama Sidibeh is sent off at Tannadice.
St Johnstone star Adama Sidibeh gets FOUR-GAME ban for Dundee United double red card
Makenzie Kirk (left) and Nicky Clark (right) will be options to replace Adama Sidibeh on Saturday, with Uche Ikpeazu hopefully also available soon.
4 Craig Levein options to replace St Johnstone star Adama Sidibeh
St Johnstone manager Craig Levein on the sidelines
Craig Levein: St Johnstone boss gives 'spine of team' transfer update
Tommy Fogarty is settling in as a Dunfermline player. Image: Craig Brown/DAFC
Tommy Fogarty talks joining 'massive club' Dunfermline and working with 'old school' ex-St Johnstone…
Max Kucheriavyi.
Max Kucheriavyi: Raith Rovers loan interest in St Johnstone midfielder
3
Adama Sidibeh picked up two red cards against Dundee United.
St Johnstone boss Craig Levein fines Adama Sidibeh for second Dundee United red but…
4
The aftermath of Adama Sidibeh's challenge on Jack Walton
EXCLUSIVE: Jack Walton reacts to 'dangerous' Adama Sidibeh clash as Dundee United No.1 hails…
St Johnstone midfielder, Aaron Essel.
St Johnstone star Aaron Essel reveals attribute Perth fans are yet to see

Conversation