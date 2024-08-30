Stirling pervert took picnic and knife to playpark to meet ‘Fife schoolgirl’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Stirling pervert took picnic and knife to playpark to meet ‘Fife schoolgirl’

Thomas Brown chatted online to his target, who turned out to be an online vigilante group.

By Jamie Buchan
Thomas Brown
Thomas Brown. Image: Facebook

A pervert who took a picnic to meet a Fife schoolgirl for “kissing and touching” at a Stirling park was also carrying a knife.

Creepy Thomas Brown packed the blade along with a homemade sandwiches and a flask before heading out to meet the “13-year-old”, who he had been chatting to online.

But when Brown, 41, turned up at King’s Park he was confronted by the team of paedophile hunters behind a decoy account.

Stirling Sheriff Court heard how Brown tried to escape on foot but was stopped from leaving and held until police arrived.

He appeared in the dock and pled guilty to attempting to communicate indecently with a child and illegally possessing a knife.

‘Strange porn’

Fiscal depute Rachel Wallace explained an online decoy account named Ellie had been set up by a woman who was part of vigilante group.

“They try to identify sexual predators and have been doing this for five years.

“The woman used social media platforms OK Live and Telegram and only accepts incoming messages.

“She does not proactively seek people out to message.”

Thomas Brown
Thomas Brown. Image: Facebook

The court heard that on the evening of January 8 last year, the paedophile hunter got a message from an account named Tommy.

He wrote: “Hello, I’m from Stirling, Scotland, in the UK. How are you?

“I’m just looking to chat, nothing more. Would you like to talk to me, fine if not. It can be about anything.”

The decoy responded she was a 13-year-old girl from Fife.

Ms Wallace said the pair chatted on the OK Live app for several days.

Brown told the girl he thought she was pretty.

He added he enjoyed watching “strange porn.”

The fiscal depute said the decoy told Brown she was still in school.

“He makes it clear to her that he does not want his family to know he is friends with a 13-year-old girl,” said Ms Wallace.

“He said he feels bad about it.

“The accused comments that he really wishes he was young.”

Attempt to flee from paedophile hunters

Chatting from his then-home in Woodside Road, Brown discussed meeting the girl and suggested getting together at King’s Park.

Ms Wallace said: “On January 24, the accused said he would like to do things together including kissing and touching and asks if she would do this if he made her his girlfriend.”

When asked what he means, Brown tells her how to perform a solo sex act and encourages her to do it, the prosecutor said.

“The accused states that this excites him.”

King's Park, Stirling
Thomas Brown tried to meet up with a 13-year-old girl at King’s Park, Stirling.

When asked if that was what they would do if they met, Brown tells the girl they would “figure it out.”

Brown arranged to meet at the park on January 28 and texted at 10.44am to say he had arrived.

About an hour later, he was approached by adult members of the paedophile hunter group, including the woman who operated the account.

Ms Wallace said: “The accused tried to run away but was prevent from leaving.

“When confronted he confirms his name was Thomas Bush and that he was there to meet a 13-year-old girl to walk around the park.”

The group then called police and Brown is arrested.

He told officers: “I had no intention of doing anything with that child.”

Stirling Sheriff Court sign
Stirling Sheriff Court.

Brown confirmed he thought he was talking to a 13-year-old girl, adding: “I only had intentions to come to the park and play with the dog.”

He said: “I have spoken sexually to other people in the past.

“I made mistakes in the things that I said to her.

“I was stupid today for trying to meet at the park.”

Officers checked his backpack and found some home-made sandwiches, biscuits and a flask of hot beverage.

They also found a small knife concealed within a key ring.

Remanded

Solicitor Virgil Crawford, defending, urged the court not to lock up his client before sentencing.

He explained his first offender client had been keen to plead guilty at an early stage and had recently undergone heart surgery.

Deferring sentence, Sheriff Derek Hamilton told Brown, who has since moved to Deanston, near Doune: “It was your intention to meet up with this girl for kissing and touching.

“Your status has changed and you will be remanded.”

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

