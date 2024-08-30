Dundee transfer deadline day update: Luke McCowan, Seb Lochhead and more incomings?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee transfer deadline day update: Luke McCowan, Seb Lochhead and more incomings?

The transfer window slams shut at 11pm tonight.

By George Cran
Luke McCowan was in fine form again for Dundee. Image: SNS
Luke McCowan has been in fine form for Dundee this season. Image: SNS

Dundee expect business to be done on transfer deadline day.

The summer window slams shut at 11pm tonight in both England and Scotland.

Nine players have been signed this summer by Tony Docherty with five first-teamers heading out the door.

French winger Julien Vetro arrived on loan from Burnley, joining Leicester City midfielder Sammy Braybrooke in joining the club this week.

Those numbers are expected to rise before the end of play today, however.

Luke McCowan

Luke McCowan applauds the Dundee fans at full-time at Easter Road. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
Luke McCowan applauds the Dundee fans at full-time at Hibs last weekend. Image: David Young/Shutterstock

Scotland’s summer transfer saga is almost at an end – will Dundee’s star midfielder still be at the club this time tomorrow?

Hibs have shown strong interest with a number of bids for the 26-year-old while his skills are also admired by champions Celtic, who are in the market for midfield additions.

Reports from the central belt indicate both clubs remain interested in McCowan.

McCowan, though, today joined his Dundee team-mates for training as usual ahead of Saturday’s Premiership clash with St Mirren.

The Dens Park club say there are no bids currently on the table for the player.

However, that could change as the day wears on.

Seb Lochhead

Dundee youngster Seb Lochhead warms-up ahead of a League Cup clash with Airdrieonians. Image: Ross MacDonald/SNS
Dundee youngster Seb Lochhead warms-up ahead of a League Cup clash with Airdrieonians. Image: Ross MacDonald/SNS

Dundee academy product Seb Lochhead’s move to Premier League outfit Wolves is close to completion.

The 16-year-old hasn’t yet made a senior appearance for the Dark Blues but has been on the fringes of the first team this season.

Lochhead, who has been at the club since the age of seven, travelled to Poland with the first team for their pre-season training camp.

He featured in a friendly at Arbroath and has been on the bench in each of Dundee’s eight fixtures this term.

Courier Sport understands the deal is six figures with add-ons.

Other signings?

Tony Docherty
Dundee boss Tony Docherty. Image: SNS

Courier Sport also understands there will be at least one more signing to come before the window shuts.

A midfielder on loan is expected to arrive later on today.

And there could be another to follow.

Courier Sport will keep you updated as the day progresses.

