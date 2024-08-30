Dundee transfer deadline day update: Luke McCowan, Seb Lochhead and more incomings?

Dundee expect business to be done on transfer deadline day.

The summer window slams shut at 11pm tonight in both England and Scotland.

Nine players have been signed this summer by Tony Docherty with five first-teamers heading out the door.

French winger Julien Vetro arrived on loan from Burnley, joining Leicester City midfielder Sammy Braybrooke in joining the club this week.

Those numbers are expected to rise before the end of play today, however.

Luke McCowan

Scotland’s summer transfer saga is almost at an end – will Dundee’s star midfielder still be at the club this time tomorrow?

Hibs have shown strong interest with a number of bids for the 26-year-old while his skills are also admired by champions Celtic, who are in the market for midfield additions.

Reports from the central belt indicate both clubs remain interested in McCowan.

McCowan, though, today joined his Dundee team-mates for training as usual ahead of Saturday’s Premiership clash with St Mirren.

The Dens Park club say there are no bids currently on the table for the player.

However, that could change as the day wears on.

Seb Lochhead

Dundee academy product Seb Lochhead’s move to Premier League outfit Wolves is close to completion.

The 16-year-old hasn’t yet made a senior appearance for the Dark Blues but has been on the fringes of the first team this season.

Lochhead, who has been at the club since the age of seven, travelled to Poland with the first team for their pre-season training camp.

He featured in a friendly at Arbroath and has been on the bench in each of Dundee’s eight fixtures this term.

Courier Sport understands the deal is six figures with add-ons.

Other signings?

Courier Sport also understands there will be at least one more signing to come before the window shuts.

A midfielder on loan is expected to arrive later on today.

And there could be another to follow.

Courier Sport will keep you updated as the day progresses.