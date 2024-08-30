Auchterarder Cemetery in ‘horrifying’ state with gravestones toppled during repairs

Locals have hit out at the condition of Auchterarder Cemetery during repair work to a perimeter wall.

Pictures taken by one angry resident show gravestones toppled, rubbish and debris lying around and ground around graves “chewed up”.

Retired architect Tom Langlands has now complained to Perth and Kinross Council, saying the mess is a disgrace with no respect at all shown – especially given the graveyard houses the town’s war memorial.

Ground ‘chewed up’ and rubbish lying around at Auchterarder Cemetery

Mr Langlands told The Courier: “I was horrified when I saw the state of Auchterarder graveyard has been left in during repointing and rebuilding of the perimeter wall.

“I took a visitor to the town there and was completely taken aback when I saw the mess – it is appalling.

“While I was there a couple of other local residents approached me with their concern also.

“The ground is chewed up, rubbish is lying around, gravestones have been taken down with no respect and unceremoniously scattered around the ground.

“This is a disgrace for any building site and even more so considering this is a graveyard and one which houses the town’s war memorial.

“This is not how a project like this should be executed and it demonstrates a total disregard for the town’s heritage and its dead.”

Mr Langlands has complained to Perth and Kinross Council.

He added: “I accept that the work has to be done and gravestones likely moved as a result but they have just been scattered and left lying around uncovered.

“They should have been photographed and registered and their sites carefully noted.

“They should be placed in a row and covered with a view to eventually being re-instated carefully in their original positions.

“If a digger was needed around the graves the ground should have been protected with a cover first.”

He added: “The big question is who is managing this job and who has overall responsibility for what is going on on this site?”

Council says headstones will be returned

Others have also expressed their disgust.

Craig Adam said: “The headstones have been dragged or pulled out the ground, piled on the path and some even broken in half.”

David Kew said: “An absolute disgrace, demonstrates a total lack of respect, empathy and professionalism.

“Those responsible should be held accountable.”

A Perth and Kinross Council spokesperson said: “We try to complete maintenance works with as little disruption as possible.

“However, in this instance works to repair the wall have required the temporary displacement of some gravestones and the use of heavy machinery.

“Due to public safety concerns it is important these works are completed as soon as possible.

“We appreciate the concern these works have caused residents and we will be returning headstones to their proper place and tidying up the site as soon as repairs to the wall are completed.

“We have also spoken to the contractor and reminded them of the importance of the site to the community.

“We hope to have completed repairs on the wall by mid-September 2024.”