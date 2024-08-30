Auchterarder Cemetery in ‘horrifying’ state with gravestones toppled during repairs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Auchterarder Cemetery in ‘horrifying’ state with gravestones toppled during repairs

One resident "was completely taken" at the mess.

By Lindsey Hamilton
Auchterarder Cemetery concerns
Gravestones lay scattered on the ground. Image: Morag Lindsay/DC Thomson.

Locals have hit out at the condition of Auchterarder Cemetery during repair work to a perimeter wall.

Pictures taken by one angry resident show gravestones toppled, rubbish and debris lying around and ground around graves “chewed up”.

Retired architect Tom Langlands has now complained to Perth and Kinross Council, saying the mess is a disgrace with no respect at all shown – especially given the graveyard houses the town’s war memorial.

Ground ‘chewed up’ and rubbish lying around at Auchterarder Cemetery

Mr Langlands told The Courier: “I was horrified when I saw the state of Auchterarder graveyard has been left in during repointing and rebuilding of the perimeter wall.

“I took a visitor to the town there and was completely taken aback when I saw the mess – it is appalling.

“While I was there a couple of other local residents approached me with their concern also.

“The ground is chewed up, rubbish is lying around, gravestones have been taken down with no respect and unceremoniously scattered around the ground.

Auchterarder graveyard concerns
Gravestones have been toppled. Image: Tom Langlands
Auchterarder graveyard concerns
Rubble lying around. Image: Tom Langlands.

“This is a disgrace for any building site and even more so considering this is a graveyard and one which houses the town’s war memorial.

“This is not how a project like this should be executed and it demonstrates a total disregard for the town’s heritage and its dead.”

Auchterarder graveyard concerns
Ground around the gravestones has been churned up. Image: Tom Langlands.
Concern over state of Auchterarder grave yard
Concern over “disrespectful” treatment of Auchterarder graveyard. Image: Tom Langlands.

Mr Langlands has complained to Perth and Kinross Council.

He added: “I accept that the work has to be done and gravestones likely moved as a result but they have just been scattered and left lying around uncovered.

“They should have been photographed and registered and their sites carefully noted.

“They should be placed in a row and covered with a view to eventually being re-instated carefully in their original positions.

“If a digger was needed around the graves the ground should have been protected with a cover first.”

He added: “The big question is who is managing this job and who has overall responsibility for what is going on on this site?”

Council says headstones will be returned

Others have also expressed their disgust.

Craig Adam said: “The headstones have been dragged or pulled out the ground, piled on the path and some even broken in half.”

David Kew said: “An absolute disgrace, demonstrates a total lack of respect, empathy and professionalism.

“Those responsible should be held accountable.”

Auchterarder cemetery concerns
Perth and Kinross Council says the work should be completed by mid-September. Image: Morag Lindsay/DC Thomson

A Perth and Kinross Council spokesperson said: “We try to complete maintenance works with as little disruption as possible.

“However, in this instance works to repair the wall have required the temporary displacement of some gravestones and the use of heavy machinery.

“Due to public safety concerns it is important these works are completed as soon as possible.

“We appreciate the concern these works have caused residents and we will be returning headstones to their proper place and tidying up the site as soon as repairs to the wall are completed.

“We have also spoken to the contractor and reminded them of the importance of the site to the community.

“We hope to have completed repairs on the wall by mid-September 2024.”

Conversation