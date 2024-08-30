Busy Dundee road closed after two-vehicle crash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Busy Dundee road closed after two-vehicle crash

Emergency services were scrambled to Strathmartine Road.

By James Simpson and Bryan Copland
Police at Strathmartine Road, Dundee.
Police have closed the road. Image: Bryan Copland/DC Thomson

Emergency services were scrambled to a busy Dundee road after a two-vehicle crash.

Strathmartine Road was closed due to a collision involving two vehicles just after 9am on Friday.

Firefighters from Macalpine Road attended the Downfield area near the junction with Kirkton Road.

It is not yet known if anyone has been injured.

Firefighters taped the area off to assist police officers at the scene.

Firefighters have taped the area off near Kirkton Road . Image: Bryan Copland/DC Thomson

Police vehicles ‘blocking traffic’ from Strathmartine Road

A witness at the scene this morning said: “There are two police vehicles blocking you from going down Strathmartine Road at Balgowan Avenue but you can still walk past.

“Further down there are several police cars, fire engines and at least one ambulance between the junctions with Kirkton Road and Gillburn Road.

“No traffic is able to get past.

“It’s a pretty big turnout.

“Hopefully those involved are okay.”

A spokeswoman for Scottish Fire and Rescue said: “We received a call of a two-vehicle road traffic collision at 9.19am.

“Two appliances attended the scene just off of Strathmartine Road.

“Firefighters made the scene safe and we received the stop message at 9.47am”.

Police Scotland has been approached for comment.

