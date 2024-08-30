Busy Dundee road closed after two-vehicle crash

Emergency services were scrambled to a busy Dundee road after a two-vehicle crash.

Strathmartine Road was closed due to a collision involving two vehicles just after 9am on Friday.

Firefighters from Macalpine Road attended the Downfield area near the junction with Kirkton Road.

It is not yet known if anyone has been injured.

Firefighters taped the area off to assist police officers at the scene.

Police vehicles ‘blocking traffic’ from Strathmartine Road

A witness at the scene this morning said: “There are two police vehicles blocking you from going down Strathmartine Road at Balgowan Avenue but you can still walk past.

“Further down there are several police cars, fire engines and at least one ambulance between the junctions with Kirkton Road and Gillburn Road.

“No traffic is able to get past.

“It’s a pretty big turnout.

“Hopefully those involved are okay.”

A spokeswoman for Scottish Fire and Rescue said: “We received a call of a two-vehicle road traffic collision at 9.19am.

“Two appliances attended the scene just off of Strathmartine Road.

“Firefighters made the scene safe and we received the stop message at 9.47am”.

Police Scotland has been approached for comment.