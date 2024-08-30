Ex-Dunfermline striker Andy Ryan is European hero with historic hat-trick for Northern Irish side

Former Dunfermline striker Andy Ryan has written his name into the history books of Northern Irish football with a stunning hat-trick for Larne.

The 29-year-old’s dramatic treble in their 4-3 aggregate win over Lincoln Red Imps clinched European group-stage football for the first time ever – for any side from the country.

Qualification for the new-look UEFA Europa Conference League is expected to land the Country Antrim outfit a bumper pay day well in excess of £3 million.

It follows back-to-back league titles for Tiernan Lynch’s team in the wake of significant investment from businessman owner Kenny Bruce.

Ryan, who spent three years with Dunfermline after moving from Airdrie in August 2017, joined Larne in January 2023.

He has since enjoyed a trophy-laden time across the Irish Sea and will now go down as a club legend for his European exploits.

“I had visions of it [Larne progressing to the group stages] and the gaffer sold me this dream, and tonight this dream came true,” Ryan told BBC Sport NI.

“Character and togetherness, we have that in abundance. Everyone can see we are a good side, but we have that grit and determination.

Ryan: ‘I would love some big names’

“I’d love to put [the match ball] on my mantelpiece. But my son will be watching back home and I’m sure he’ll be trying to take it!”

Larne trailed 2-1 from the first-leg in Gibraltar and slipped a further goal behind with Bernardo Lopes’ goal.

But Ryan converted two penalties before half-time and struck a sensational 83rd-minute winner for the 10-men hosts following Chris Gallagher’s red card.

Larne could now take on the likes of Chelsea, Fiorentina, Hearts or Shamrock Rovers in the group.

Ryan added: “We have got there, we earned it.

“I would also love some big names. But, whoever we do get, it is important to enjoy it and also express ourselves.”

Ryan scored 16 goals in 63 appearances for Dunfermline before departing in May 2020 after a short loan at former club Airdrie.

He has also had spells with Brechin City, Arbroath, Forfar Athletic and Stirling Albion in a career in Scotland that was bookended by stints with Hamilton Accies.