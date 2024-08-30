Ex-Dunfermline striker Andy Ryan is European hero with historic hat-trick for Northern Irish side

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football

Ex-Dunfermline striker Andy Ryan is European hero with historic hat-trick for Northern Irish side

Andy Ryan's goals sent Larne into the Europa Conference League group stage - the first time an Irish League team has progressed as far in Europe.

By Iain Collin
Andy Ryan during his three-year spell with Dunfermline.
Andy Ryan during his three-year spell with Dunfermline. Image: Euan Cherry / SNS Group.

Former Dunfermline striker Andy Ryan has written his name into the history books of Northern Irish football with a stunning hat-trick for Larne.

The 29-year-old’s dramatic treble in their 4-3 aggregate win over Lincoln Red Imps clinched European group-stage football for the first time ever – for any side from the country.

Qualification for the new-look UEFA Europa Conference League is expected to land the Country Antrim outfit a bumper pay day well in excess of £3 million.

It follows back-to-back league titles for Tiernan Lynch’s team in the wake of significant investment from businessman owner Kenny Bruce.

Andy Ryan in action for Dunfermline Athletic F.C. in 2019.
Andy Ryan in action for Dunfermline in 2019. Image: SNS.

Ryan, who spent three years with Dunfermline after moving from Airdrie in August 2017, joined Larne in January 2023.

He has since enjoyed a trophy-laden time across the Irish Sea and will now go down as a club legend for his European exploits.

“I had visions of it [Larne progressing to the group stages] and the gaffer sold me this dream, and tonight this dream came true,” Ryan told BBC Sport NI.

“Character and togetherness, we have that in abundance. Everyone can see we are a good side, but we have that grit and determination.

Ryan: ‘I would love some big names’

“I’d love to put [the match ball] on my mantelpiece. But my son will be watching back home and I’m sure he’ll be trying to take it!”

Larne trailed 2-1 from the first-leg in Gibraltar and slipped a further goal behind with Bernardo Lopes’ goal.

But Ryan converted two penalties before half-time and struck a sensational 83rd-minute winner for the 10-men hosts following Chris Gallagher’s red card.

Larne could now take on the likes of Chelsea, Fiorentina, Hearts or Shamrock Rovers in the group.

Andy Ryan (centre) scored 16 goals in 63 appearances for Dunfermline. Image: SNS.

Ryan added: “We have got there, we earned it.

“I would also love some big names. But, whoever we do get, it is important to enjoy it and also express ourselves.”

Ryan scored 16 goals in 63 appearances for Dunfermline before departing in May 2020 after a short loan at former club Airdrie.

He has also had spells with Brechin City, Arbroath, Forfar Athletic and Stirling Albion in a career in Scotland that was bookended by stints with Hamilton Accies.

More from Football

Dundee's latest signing Sammy Braybrooke. Image: David Young
Dundee new boy Sammy Braybrooke earns England U/20 call-up
St Johnstone manager, Craig Levein.
Craig Levein unsure St Johnstone will make deadline day signings but teases free agent…
Luke McCowan was in fine form again for Dundee. Image: SNS
Dundee transfer deadline day update: Luke McCowan, Seb Lochhead and more incomings?
Stevie May.
Stevie May: I did everything to try and change Craig Levein's mind at St…
Ewan Otoo shakes hands with Dunfermline manager James McPake.
Dunfermline set to fend off interest in ex-Celtic midfielder as boss James McPake eyes…
Raith Rovers technical director John Potter.
John Potter brands David Healy U-turn a 'blessing' despite frustrations of Raith Rovers' manager…
Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin
Dundee United's transfer deadline day: What to expect from the Tangerines?
New Dundee loan signing Julien Vetro. Image: Dundee FC
Dundee boss Tony Docherty opens up on new signing Julien Vetro
Former St Johnstone captain Liam Gordon in Motherwell kit.
Liam Gordon leaving St Johnstone for Motherwell was 'his choice', says Craig Levein
Teenage dream: Forbes enjoyed a fairytale debut for United
Dundee United starlet Brandon Forbes set for shock English Championship transfer
3

Conversation