Craig Levein unsure St Johnstone will make deadline day signings but teases free agent prospect

St Johnstone manager Craig Levein doesn’t know if the Perth club will complete any deadline day transfer business.

But he has already put down a marker that his interest in bringing new recruits to the Perth club won’t stop when the window closes.

Levein, who has to balance departures with arrivals, has revealed he is already “investigating” what Saints can do in the free agent market.

Asked how confident he is that he’ll bolster his squad before midnight, Levein answered: “I don’t know.

“The other side of that is you can still sign players after the window closes, of course – if they were released before.

“There are some situations I’m investigating on that front.

“The opportunity to put people out to the Championship in Scotland lasts until September, so there might be some of those.

“It’s always a challenge to land on the right number of players and land on the budgetary constraints as well.

“That’s part of the job – I’ve done it a few times before.

“I’ve never said in my time in football that I’ll be in an idyllic situation but if I can get two or three out and two or three in, I’d be thinking we’re closer to what we need.”