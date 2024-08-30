Eljamel scandal: NHS Tayside breached data protection rules over handling of patient’s medical records

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Eljamel scandal: NHS Tayside breached data protection rules over handling of patient’s medical records

Alan Ogilvie's complaint was upheld after he was forced to wait more than four months for his data to be handed over.

By Justin Bowie
Eljamel patient Alan Ogilvie.
Eljamel patient Alan Ogilvie.

NHS Tayside breached data protection rules over its handling of an Eljamel patient’s medical records, a regulator has ruled.

Alan Ogilvie complained to the UK Information Commissioner’s office after he was forced to wait more than four months for his data to be handed over.

The transparency regulator upheld his complaint and said the health board failed to respond to his subject access request in June 2023 within the legal timeframe.

Organisations are expected to reply to requests within one month – and should explain why any delays are necessary if this deadline cannot be met.

The Information Commissioner said Mr Ogilvie had to repeatedly chase up NHS Tayside for his records, since the health board failed to keep him updated.

In the ruling, they said: “It is our view that NHS Tayside has not complied with their data protection obligations.

“This is not within the legal timeframe therefore the organisation failed to fulfil their data protection rights obligations.

Disgraced surgeon Sam Eljamel.

“We have written to NHS Tayside about their information rights practices.

“We have told them they should consider this matter and learn from the concerns that have been upheld.”

Rogue neurosurgeon Sam Eljamel harmed hundreds of patients and botched operations while working in Dundee between 1995 and 2013.

NHS Tayside has been criticised by his victims for a lack of transparency over its handling of the scandal, which is now the subject of a public inquiry.

Mr Ogilvie, who was born in Angus and later moved to London, went under the knife for brain surgery in 1995.

He said the latest ruling showed why patients have so little faith in the health board.

‘NHS Tayside can’t respect former patients’

He told The Courier: “Myself and other patients have had concerns for a long time about accessing medical records that NHS Tayside has about us.

“NHS Tayside handles these sorts of requests in a seemingly informal way.

“Perhaps they could acknowledge they’ve received requests? Perhaps they’d give updates without having to constantly poke them?

“And perhaps they’d deliver the response before legally required deadlines go flying by.

“It’s again clear to me that NHS Tayside can’t even respect former patients – so how can I, or any other patient, be expected to respect them?”

In a separate case last year, the Information Commissioner ordered the General Medical Council – a top doctors’ watchdog – to reveal details of complaints against Eljamel.

NHS Tayside apologised to Mr Ogilvie.

“As a result of Mr Ogilvie’s experience, we have implemented changes to our subject access request process to keep applicants fully updated on timescales for their requests,” a spokesperson said.

