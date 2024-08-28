Craig Levein: St Johnstone boss gives ‘spine of team’ transfer update

St Johnstone manager Craig Levein believes filling a few remaining holes in his squad can open the door to a successful Premiership season at McDiarmid Park.

The Perth boss knows that the core of his team is still in need of attention.

And there are only a few days left in the transfer window to see that job gets done.

“I’m still trying to do bits and pieces,” Levein reported.

“It’s a case of trying to get ones out to get ones in.

“Stevie (May) has gone to Livingston and Dare (Olufunwa) recognises that he needs to find somewhere where he’ll play.

“I think there’s an interest in Max (Kucheriavyi) from Raith Rovers – I’m not sure where that is just now.”

Priorities at McDiarmid Park

Levein, whose last signing was Lewis Neilson on loan from Hearts before the Premiership campaign got under way, added: “Hopefully we’re able to do a few things before the window closes.

“The way I see it, we’ve got a strong platform and another two or three players would give us the chance of having a really good season.

“As I’ve said before, we need another centre-back, a midfielder and a left-sided player.

“The spine of your team is always important – goalie, centre-back, centre-mid speaks for itself.

“Can we find the right people for the right price? That’s the question.”

Appointing a goalkeeping coach is another unticked box, following Ryan Esson’s departure earlier this month.

“We’re trying our best to get someone in,” said Levein.