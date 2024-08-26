Graham Carey explains why St Johnstone have the makings of a ‘really, really good side’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Graham Carey explains why St Johnstone have the makings of a ‘really, really good side’

The Irishman believes there are lots of strengths to this Perth squad despite weekend loss to Dundee United.

By Eric Nicolson
St Johnstone's Graham Carey gestures while on the pitch for the Saints
St Johnstone's Graham Carey has high hopes for the season. Image: SNS.

Graham Carey is convinced St Johnstone have the makings of “really, really good side”.

The Perth playmaker has seen enough in the three Premiership game so far – even though two have ended up in defeats – to be confident that this season will be different to the previous two.

Saturday’s 2-0 loss to Dundee United was a bitter pill to swallow for Saints given they spurned a glorious opportunity to take the lead and then shot themselves in the foot.

But Carey remains optimistic about the bigger picture.

“There were a lot of positives in the game,” he said.

“We just need to be a bit more streetwise and a bit more clinical in front of goal.

“I think we’re very close to being a really, really good side.

“We’ve got a lot of athleticism in the right areas and have some experience and pace in the team.

Their keeper pulled off a great save from me. That was the kind of day we were having.” St Johnstone’s Graham Carey.

“It’s still early because new players have come in but we’ve shown that we have a lot of potential as a team.

“And if we keep working hard together, being together and working as a unit then we will be all right.

“Compared to last season, on chances created and crosses into the box and even possession, it’s been a lot higher.

“It’s more enjoyable when we have a lot of attacking players in the team.

“We want to play attacking football. But we showed last week against Rangers that we can be good defensively.

“We just made a couple of mistakes against United and got punished. It could have been 0-0 and a good point.”

Only one team was ruthless

Mistakes were made by both sides but the hosts were more efficient in punishing them.

“We limited them to not many chances at all,” said Carey.

“And we had a big chance to score (when Andre Raymond skied a shot over the bar after Benji Kimpioka had cut-out a slack back pass and hit the post).

“To be fair to Andre, he said the ball was spinning as it came back off the post.

“He’s probably not got himself into many situations like that in his career, anyway.

“He’s disappointed he didn’t put that into the back of the net. It would have been big for us going in at half-time 1-0 up and feeling quite comfortable.

“Second half, we wanted to lift it by five of 10 per cent.

“Their keeper pulled off a great save from me.

“That was the kind of day we were having.

Jack Sanders finds the back of his own net in a crowded goalmouth as St Johnstone take on Dundee United
Sanders finds the back of his own net. Image: SNS

“But, at the end of the day, we gave away two really soft goals and couldn’t put the ball in the net at the other end.

“It was poor communication for the first one and the second was just a mix-up between goalkeeper and defender.

“That happens sometimes. But at this level if you don’t take your chances, you’re going to be punished.”

Sidibeh’s big lesson

The hangover for Saints will be the lengthy suspension of Adama Sidibeh, after he picked up two red cards, one for violent conduct.

“After the second yellow, he shouldn’t react the way that he did,” said Carey.

“But I think he’s probably a bit unlucky with that second yellow card.

“I don’t think it’s intentional.

“If he misses a couple of games, that’s fine.

“But he’s going to miss I don’t know how many now, and that’s disappointing.”

