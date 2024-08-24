St Johnstone star Adama Sidibeh gets TWO red cards against Dundee United, as Craig Levein reflects on ‘one that got away’ in defeat

St Johnstone striker, Adama Sidibeh, faces a long ban after receiving two red cards in the Perth club’s defeat to Dundee United.

The Gambia international picked up a second yellow card late in the Tannadice contest after catching Will Ferry when they were challenging for a header.

Then, after players from both sides came together following the incident, referee Don Robertson gave him a second red when Kevin Holt was left on the ground.

Saints manager, Craig Levein, hadn’t been given the opportunity to watch any of the incidents back.

But he will now need to do without the 26-year-old for several weeks.

“I need to have a look at it and work out exactly what’s gone on,” said Levein.

“Someone downstairs said he got two yellows and a red, but I don’t know about that yet and will need to establish what’s happened.

“If that’s the case he’s silly – he’s probably got himself a three or four game suspension.

“I don’t know exactly what the total of cards he got was yet, we’ll have to find that out.”

Raymond’s big chance

Saints were on top in the game when Luca Stephenson put United in front, with Andre Raymond missing a sitter just before half-time after a Benji Kimpioka shot had come back off the post.

The visitors shot themselves in the foot again near the end of the match for United’s second – a Jack Sanders own goal, with goalkeeper Josh Rae not covering himself in glory.

“I felt today it was two teams who are closely matched and whoever got the first goal, it would be difficult to claw back,” said Levein.

“That proved to be the case.

“Losing the second goal and Adama being sent off didn’t help.

“We played well in decent spells, created chances which we really needed to take.

“There was very little between the teams.

“We had a few chances we could have taken.

“I won’t sit here and say that (Raymond’s miss) was the deciding factor because nobody knows.

“Andre has been terrific for us and was again today, so I was disappointed for him.

“The two goals were very, very preventable.

“We had been dealing with the long throw reasonably comfortably.

“It’s one that got away today.

“I feel we deserved something from the game.

“We had chances and didn’t score, United had theirs and scored.

“That’s why we get nothing.”

Levein is set to be busy in the final week of the transfer window.

“We definitely need another centre back, cover on the left side and maybe a winger too,” he said.

“I’ll be hoping to do some business.”