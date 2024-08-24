St Johnstone star Adama Sidibeh gets TWO red cards against Dundee United, as Craig Levein reflects on ‘one that got away’ in defeat

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

St Johnstone star Adama Sidibeh gets TWO red cards against Dundee United, as Craig Levein reflects on ‘one that got away’ in defeat

Saints lost 2-0 and were the authors of their own downfall in a tight game.

By Eric Nicolson
Adama Sidibeh is sent off at Tannadice.
Adama Sidibeh is sent off at Tannadice. Image: Shutterstock.

St Johnstone striker, Adama Sidibeh, faces a long ban after receiving two red cards in the Perth club’s defeat to Dundee United.

The Gambia international picked up a second yellow card late in the Tannadice contest after catching Will Ferry when they were challenging for a header.

Then, after players from both sides came together following the incident, referee Don Robertson gave him a second red when Kevin Holt was left on the ground.

Saints manager, Craig Levein, hadn’t been given the opportunity to watch any of the incidents back.

But he will now need to do without the 26-year-old for several weeks.

“I need to have a look at it and work out exactly what’s gone on,” said Levein.

The incident which got Adama Sidibeh his second red card.
The incident which got Adama Sidibeh his second red card. Image: SNS.

“Someone downstairs said he got two yellows and a red, but I don’t know about that yet and will need to establish what’s happened.

“If that’s the case he’s silly – he’s probably got himself a three or four game suspension.

“I don’t know exactly what the total of cards he got was yet, we’ll have to find that out.”

Raymond’s big chance

Saints were on top in the game when Luca Stephenson put United in front, with Andre Raymond missing a sitter just before half-time after a Benji Kimpioka shot had come back off the post.

The visitors shot themselves in the foot again near the end of the match for United’s second – a Jack Sanders own goal, with goalkeeper Josh Rae not covering himself in glory.

“I felt today it was two teams who are closely matched and whoever got the first goal, it would be difficult to claw back,” said Levein.

“That proved to be the case.

“Losing the second goal and Adama being sent off didn’t help.

“We played well in decent spells, created chances which we really needed to take.

“There was very little between the teams.

“We had a few chances we could have taken.

“I won’t sit here and say that (Raymond’s miss) was the deciding factor because nobody knows.

Andre Raymond misses a big chance.
Andre Raymond misses a big chance. Image: SNS.

“Andre has been terrific for us and was again today, so I was disappointed for him.

“The two goals were very, very preventable.

“We had been dealing with the long throw reasonably comfortably.

“It’s one that got away today.

“I feel we deserved something from the game.

“We had chances and didn’t score, United had theirs and scored.

“That’s why we get nothing.”

Levein is set to be busy in the final week of the transfer window. 

“We definitely need another centre back, cover on the left side and maybe a winger too,” he said.

“I’ll be hoping to do some business.”

