Craig Levein reveals transfer speculation demand to St Johnstone striker Adama Sidibeh

St Johnstone boss Craig Levein will be a happy man if the transfer window closes on Friday night with his current attacking options still intact, Adama Sidibeh included.

And the McDiarmid Park manager also believes a pause in talk of bids and a move back down south for a few months will benefit his Gambian international.

Finding himself at the centre of a summer saga has been unknown territory for Sidibeh.

But deadline day is beginning to loom large and Swansea City’s low-ball verbal offer remains the only one Saints have received.

“I’ve ignored the speculation and I’ve told him to do the same,” said Levein.

“We can’t have any influence on what gets written or spoken about.

“It’s not something he’ll ever have experienced in his life – some people handle it better than others.

“I know Adama has played under-age football for the national team but this is all new to him.

“His enthusiasm struck me from day one and it has never dipped.

“I feel that he’s always wanted to do this job for as long as he can remember and everything he does on the training ground and during matches displays that.

“Maybe it’s because this has come to him later than a lot of players. I just look at how he goes about things.

“If we can keep Adama and Benji (Kimpioka), we’ll have Uche (Ikpeazu) back, Nicky (Clark), and Mak (Kirk) who has done really well so far.

“We would really have some exciting attacking players at the club.

“The window shutting will be good for Adama – and good for me!”

‘Getting there’

After observing that Sidibeh was “miles off it” following Saints’ final Premier Sports Cup group game, Levein has seen a steady progression in the 26-year-old’s match fitness.

Sidibeh lasted the full game against Aberdeen and Hearts, and not much less at Kilmarnock.

“He’s getting there,” said Levein.

“The very nature of how he plays and trains means you’ll get really fit.

“It was a bit of an emotional rollercoaster for him over the summer.

“After he’s come back following his time off that I gave him, he’s gradually improved.”

Meanwhile, Levein is hopeful that David Keltjens will be available for Saturday’s trip to face local rivals, Dundee United.