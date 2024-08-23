Craig Levein reveals transfer speculation demand to St Johnstone striker Adama Sidibeh

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Craig Levein reveals transfer speculation demand to St Johnstone striker Adama Sidibeh

The Perth striker has made a big impact at McDiarmid Park since arriving in January.

By Eric Nicolson
Adama Sidibeh has been at the centre of summer transfer speculation.
Adama Sidibeh has been at the centre of summer transfer speculation. Image: SNS.

St Johnstone boss Craig Levein will be a happy man if the transfer window closes on Friday night with his current attacking options still intact, Adama Sidibeh included.

And the McDiarmid Park manager also believes a pause in talk of bids and a move back down south for a few months will benefit his Gambian international.

Finding himself at the centre of a summer saga has been unknown territory for Sidibeh.

But deadline day is beginning to loom large and Swansea City’s low-ball verbal offer remains the only one Saints have received.

“I’ve ignored the speculation and I’ve told him to do the same,” said Levein.

“We can’t have any influence on what gets written or spoken about.

“It’s not something he’ll ever have experienced in his life – some people handle it better than others.

“I know Adama has played under-age football for the national team but this is all new to him.

“His enthusiasm struck me from day one and it has never dipped.

Adama Sidibeh.
Adama Sidibeh. Image: SNS.

“I feel that he’s always wanted to do this job for as long as he can remember and everything he does on the training ground and during matches displays that.

“Maybe it’s because this has come to him later than a lot of players. I just look at how he goes about things.

“If we can keep Adama and Benji (Kimpioka), we’ll have Uche (Ikpeazu) back, Nicky (Clark), and Mak (Kirk) who has done really well so far.

“We would really have some exciting attacking players at the club.

“The window shutting will be good for Adama – and good for me!”

‘Getting there’

After observing that Sidibeh was “miles off it” following Saints’ final Premier Sports Cup group game, Levein has seen a steady progression in the 26-year-old’s match fitness.

Sidibeh lasted the full game against Aberdeen and Hearts, and not much less at Kilmarnock.

“He’s getting there,” said Levein.

“The very nature of how he plays and trains means you’ll get really fit.

“It was a bit of an emotional rollercoaster for him over the summer.

“After he’s come back following his time off that I gave him, he’s gradually improved.”

Meanwhile, Levein is hopeful that David Keltjens will be available for Saturday’s trip to face local rivals, Dundee United.

