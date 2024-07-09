St Johnstone reject Swansea City bid for Adama Sidibeh

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

St Johnstone reject Swansea City bid for Adama Sidibeh

The 25-year-old was a Perth Premiership survival hero.

By Eric Nicolson
St Johnstone don't want to sell Adama Sidibeh.
St Johnstone don't want to sell Adama Sidibeh.

St Johnstone have knocked back a Swansea City bid for star striker Adama Sidibeh.

The centre-forward helped keep Saints in the Premiership with five goals in eight games after signing from English non-league club, Warrington Rylands, in January.

After receiving his first call-up for The Gambia, he played twice for his country, scoring on his debut.

The 25-year-old has been the subject of rumoured interest from a number of clubs down south, Swansea among them.

And the Championship side have now lodged a low-ball bid.

Adama Sidibeh scored important goals for St Johnstone.
Adama Sidibeh scored important goals for St Johnstone.

The offer is a long way short of Saints’ valuation of the player and there was no thought of entertaining it or entering into negotiations, Courier Sport understands.

Sidibeh is under contract for two more seasons and is due back at McDiarmid Park on Wednesday after manager Craig Levein allowed him to return home for a week.

The Perth boss believed he was starting to show signs of tiredness, having not long become a full-time footballer and gone through the experience of his first international camp.

