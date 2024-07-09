St Johnstone reject Swansea City bid for Adama Sidibeh

St Johnstone have knocked back a Swansea City bid for star striker Adama Sidibeh.

The centre-forward helped keep Saints in the Premiership with five goals in eight games after signing from English non-league club, Warrington Rylands, in January.

After receiving his first call-up for The Gambia, he played twice for his country, scoring on his debut.

The 25-year-old has been the subject of rumoured interest from a number of clubs down south, Swansea among them.

And the Championship side have now lodged a low-ball bid.

The offer is a long way short of Saints’ valuation of the player and there was no thought of entertaining it or entering into negotiations, Courier Sport understands.

Sidibeh is under contract for two more seasons and is due back at McDiarmid Park on Wednesday after manager Craig Levein allowed him to return home for a week.

The Perth boss believed he was starting to show signs of tiredness, having not long become a full-time footballer and gone through the experience of his first international camp.