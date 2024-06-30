Adama Sidibeh handed extra week’s pre-season leave as St Johnstone boss Craig Levein protects ‘exhausted’ striker

Craig Levein has given Adama Sidibeh an extra week’s leave from pre-season to help prime St Johnstone’s star striker for the new campaign.

Sidibeh was an absentee from the action as Saints wrapped up a second win in as many days on their brief Highland tour.

A Stevie May penalty in three minutes and a late Joe Ellison header secured victory over Huntly.

Sidibeh was greeted by a Gambian flag among the Saints support at Christie Park.

Yet he wasn’t able to respond with appreciation for the gesture on the pitch as Levein opted to press pause on the ‘exhausted’ striker’s preparations.

The Saints manager believes summer exertions have taken their toll on the 26-year-old.

Keen to avoid any risk of burnout, Sidibeh can now rest up before building back towards the start of competitive action.

Levein explained: “Adama’s season was extended well into the summer. There was international football and all the excitement and drama that brings.

“I feel he’s just a little bit off it and a little bit tired. I’ve given him another week off.

“He was supposed to play against Huntly but was feeling a bit heavy-legged.

“I thought playing him might be a bad idea, just in case he got injured. He’s such an important player to us.

“So, rather than keep him going, I will leave him. I’ve just given him some extra time off.

“He’s going home for a bit and will back for our game at Arbroath next Saturday.

“But I wouldn’t know, at this stage, if he’ll play in that one. He just looks exhausted.”

Sidibeh was a vital performer for Saints as Levein’s team dragged themselves away from the relegation play-off spot.

Among his five goals in eight games was the critical late leveller at McDiarmid Park that denied Ross County 10th place and set up the final day dramas that secured safety for Saints.

Sidibeh then played twice for The Gambia in World Cup qualifying matches earlier this month.

He made his debut as a substitute and scored against Seychelles in a 5-1 win then started in the 3-2 defeat to Gabon.

Sidibeh played the first half on Friday as Saints beat Nairn County 6-1, teeing up the opening goal with a cross for Jackson Mylchreest.

Huntly 0-2 St Johnstone

But it was captain Stevie May and Benji Kimpioka who started at Christie Park as Levein’s men took an early lead.

May earned, then converted, a third minute spot-kick past Fraser Hobday. The performance lacked the intensity of the previous evening’s efforts as Huntly proved a combative opponent on a tough pitch.

Saints midfielder Alex Ferguson suffered a foot injury on 40 minutes, forcing him to be replaced by Josh McPake.

Levein reported that Ferguson’s issue would need to be ‘checked out’ in the coming days.

The Perth boss made wholesale second half changes, including the introduction of Joe Ellison who went on to score the second goal 12 minutes from time.

Ellison, who celebrated his 18th birthday on Thursday, met a Graham Carey corner at the back post to squeeze in a header.