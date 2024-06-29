Craig Levein explains Nicky Clark absence after striker misses St Johnstone’s 6-1 Nairn County cruise

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

Craig Levein explains Nicky Clark absence after striker misses St Johnstone’s 6-1 Nairn County cruise

Saints boss Levein is "taking no chances" with the experienced hit man.

By Fraser Mackie
Nicky Clark.
St Johnstone striker Nicky Clark. Image: SNS.

Craig Levein is in no mood to gamble with Nicky Clark’s fitness after the forward sat out St Johnstone’s 6-1 friendly cruise against Nairn County.

The Saints manager is already one striker down, with new signing Uche Ikpeazu out until early autumn with a knee injury.

Clark, along with Cammy MacPherson, will skip Saturday’s match Huntly and have his calf issue looked at over the coming week.

Striker problems dogged the early part of last season under Steven MacLean, with Clark and Chris Kane absent for long spells, and Levein wants no repeat with his current attacking group.

St Johnstone manager Craig Levein.
St Johnstone manager Craig Levein. Image: SNS.

“Nicky’s calf was a bit tight the other day and I’m taking no chances,” Levein reported.

“He’s had calf problems before so we are being ultra-cautious. He came back in superb condition so I’m not wanting to throw him in and regret something happening.

“I want him 100 per cent for the first competitive game (at Brechin) in two weeks.

“Cammy MacPherson also just felt a bit of the back of his knee, a tendon. We are hoping if he’s not back for a bounce game against Hamilton on Tuesday, then fairly soon after that.”

Saints eased to victory with almost two separate teams in each half at Station Park.

Levein was pleased with the step up on the fitness front a fortnight before the first competitive game at Brechin City.

Levein said: “We got out of it what we needed – some goals, no injuries. We didn’t find our rhythm right away but as both halves progressed we saw a wee bit more.

“It’s about fitness as well and I thought we worked hard. There’s plenty to improve on but it’s been a reasonably successful evening.

New St Johnstone goalkeeper, Josh Rae.
New St Johnstone goalkeeper, Josh Rae, made his debut in Nairn. Image: SNS.

“We will do the second part of this against Huntly and if we can get the same effort and workrate – and some semblance of good patterns of play and goals – we will be happy.”

Ross Sinclair will get 60 minutes in goal against Huntly before Craig Hepburn takes over.

Hepburn replaced debutant Josh Rae last night as Josh McPake and Jack Sanders also featured for the first time.

Jackson Mylchreest converted an Adama Sidibeh cross on the turn to opening the scoring. Liam Parker glanced home a Matt Smith cross to double the lead.

Andrew Greig hit back on 68 minutes for the Highland League hosts but Saints returned to top gear with Sven Sprangler making his comeback from injury.

Taylor Steven punished Lewis Munro for spilling a Stevie May shot on 72 minutes and Sam McClelland was also smart to a rebound for number four.

David Keltjens made it five with a fierce shot in off the far post. May had the final word on 90 minutes, completing the rout from the edge of the box.

More from St Johnstone FC

Summer signing Josh McPake's talent is not in dispute by St Johnstone boss Craig Levein. Image: Graeme Hart/PPA
Craig Levein hails Josh McPake career 'story' as St Johnstone boss reveals multi-team plan…
St Johnstone star Uche Ikpeazu has been ruled out with a knee injury. Image: Graeme Hart/PPA
St Johnstone suffer Uche Ikpeazu injury blow as 'accident' rules out summer signing until…
Taylor Steven is made a big impression on loan at Alloa.
Taylor Steven aims to seize St Johnstone chance after Alloa springboard
St Johnstone fans will see their side play two more times at home.
St Johnstone fixtures: Saints handed live TV kick-off versus Aberdeen as 2024/25 Premiership schedule…
Drey Wright in action for St Johnstone.
Drey Wright insists St Johnstone looking to put last season's cup disaster right as…
Jack Sanders pictured at McDiarmid Park after signing for St Johnstone. Image: Graeme Hart/PPA
Jack Sanders: Talks with two ex-St Johnstone bosses helped sell star on switch
Goalkeeping coach Craig Hinchliffe has left St Johnstone. Image: SNS
St Johnstone on hunt for goalkeeping coach after Craig Hinchliffe joins Aberdeen
St Johnstone midfielder Sven Sprangler has been a regular sight at the South Inch in Perth. Image: Ross Parker/SNS
St Johnstone fan favourite Sven Sprangler on how he has made Perth's South Inch…
St Johnstone captain Liam Gordon salutes the fans
Liam Gordon: St Johnstone legend signs for Motherwell in shock switch to Premiership rivals
Tony Docherty, Jim Goodwin and Craig Levein, each standing on the touchline
JIM SPENCE: Dundee, United and St Johnstone looking to refresh squads with thriftiness in…

Conversation