Home News

23 stunning pictures as Courier photographers celebrate National Camera Day

Our staff photographers capture the best - and sometimes the worst - of what it means to live in Dundee, Fife, Angus and Fife.

Capturing moments that last a lifetime! Happy National Camera Day. Image: DC Thomson
Capturing moments that last a lifetime! Happy National Camera Day. Image: DC Thomson
By Katherine Ferries

Courier photographers have decades of experience catching the moments that matter most to our communities.

For National Camera Day, we decided to showcase some of the best work from our staff photographers who spend their days out and about in Dundee, Fife, Angus and Perthshire.

Maybe you’ll spot a special moment of your own, relive a memory, or simply enjoy these unique times in our cities, towns and villages?

So sit back, get comfortable, and prepare to live life through a Courier photographer’s lens.

Here are some their favourite images, selected by the staff themselves.

Steven MacDougall

Press photographer Steven MacDougall began his career in January 2007.

Throughout his career, Steven has captured both poignant and joyful moments as he documents life, mostly in Perthshire but also in other parts of Courier Country.

First, we have an eerie picture of kids with their sledges, walking home in a whiteout in South Inch in Perth in the winter 2010.

Image: Steve MacDougall

Then Steven shows how he captured Rob Forsyth’s colourful face after an event in Dundee.

Rob Forsyth enjoyed the Holi Colour Festival at the University of Dundee 2015. Image: Steve MacDougall

While heading back to Perthshire, his close up of a marcher’s hands captures the strength and spirit of the event.

The inaugural Perthshire Pride event, held in 2018 at the Perth Concert Hall plaza, features a vibrant moment captured in this photo: a hand-heart gesture set against the colourful backdrop of the pride flag. Image: Steve MacDougall

While the photo of Carnoustie skateboarder Nick Peters shows the strange mixture of athleticism, calm and style unique to the sport.

Nick Peters from Carnoustie wows the crowd with his impressive skateboarding skills during the West Links Skatepark Project Fun Day in Arbroath 2013. Image: Steve MacDougall

Kim Cessford

Before transitioning into his role as a press photographer in 2009, Kim Cessford spent two decades honing his skills as a freelance photographer.

This experience provided him with a strong foundation in visual storytelling, telling strong stories and capturing the moments that matter.

The below photograph from the Dundee 2022 Kirkton riots captures the moments when sparks flew – literally.

When Kim reached Gillburn Road, it was clear a riot was underway. Riot police were charging at youths to keep them away from St. Paul’s High School.

A quiet late shift in 2022 suddenly erupted into a fiery exchange between youths and the police in Kirkton, Dundee. Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

A little less dramatic – but not less memorable – saw Kim pair up with RAF veteran Davy Brown (and samoyed Ness) and he raised money during a charity walk and sleepover.

Davy  was undertaking a double charity mission, walking from Arbroath to Montrose on the final leg of a 100km fundraiser. He then pitched his tent for the night under the famous Spitfire at the Montrose Heritage Centre as part of the British Legion’s Great Tommy Sleep Out to help homeless veterans. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

This face may ring a few bells! Kim captured King Charles III while the then Duke of Rothesay was on walk about in Brechin in 2012.

The young lads on the right were some of the apprentices who had worked on the restoration of the Merchants House in the town.

On October 4, 2012, the then Duke of Rothesay, Prince Charles, visited Brechin, Angus, to view the refurbishment of the Merchant’s House. Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

Here, Kim liked the sense of movement created by the array of arms in this photo of primary school dancers.

While the colourfully dressed children against a black backdrop made the picture pop.

In 2023, the Tayside Final of the Scottish Primary School Glee Challenge was held in the Caird Hall, Dundee. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

Steven Brown

Steve Brown has been a press photographer at DC Thomson for 8 years, bringing extensive experience to the role.

During his time with DC Thomson, Steve has consistently captured compelling stories and moments that resonate with our audience.

His amazing photo of the Errol reed bed fire transports you right back to that dramatic day

A helicopter was used to dump vast amounts of water onto the flames destroying the reed beds near Errol in Perthshire on Monday 27th April 2020. Image: Steve Brown / DC Thomson

While Steve’s passion for wildlife shines through in this characterful image of Puffins on the Isle of May in the Forth.

Witnessing the arrival of these birds, immersed in their sights and sounds amidst the natural world, is truly an unforgettable experience for him.

Image: Steve Brown / DC Thomson

A wild time of a totally different variety in this next shot.

Steve remember dreading this Oktoberfest assignment before heading along and bagging this classic shot that captured the event’s joyful atmosphere.

Callum & Hannah from Carnoustie. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Steve cherished his time in Oban with Falcon Scott, grandson of the renowned explorer Captain Robert Falcon Scott in 2021.

Falcon Scott, grandson of the renowned explorer Captain Robert Falcon Scott, oImage: Steve Brown / DC Thomson

Mhairi Edwards

Mhairi Edwards has been capturing stories as a press photographer since 2015.

Her love for revealing genuine emotion in her subjects is evident in every photograph she takes.

With a special knack for portraits, Mhairi believes there’s nothing quite like a compelling face to tell a story.

As shown below, under the unforgettable gaze of Commonwealth Games gold medal-winning boxer Sam Hickey.

Sam Hickey, Commonwealth Games gold medal-winning boxer, photographed in August 2022 at Skyaxe Gym in Dundee. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

A different image, but just as packed with personality. Mhairi captured a little bit of the excitement that comes with a sunny day in Camperdown with this photo of little Elsie, 9.

In May 2024, Dundee enjoyed lovely weather as Elsie Falls, 9 months old, basked in the sun with her family at Camperdown Park. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

While Effie, 3, also lets her personality shine in this Pancake Day special.

On Pancake Day, which fell on Tuesday, February 13th, Effie Muir, aged 3, made pancakes at home in Broughty Ferry. The picture shows Effie with her stack of pancakes adorned with strawberries and blueberries. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

In October 2022, the 35th anniversary of Forfar Day Care Centre was celebrated. Vice Chair Liz Ross and member Evelyn Balfour were captured sharing a good laugh, marking the joyous occasion at the centre.

Image: Mhairi Edwards/ DC Thomson

Kenny Smith

Kenny Smith is an award-winning photographer, based in Fife working for The Courier.

Kenny first came into contact with The Courier when he was a student at college and sent a film spool in of photos from an incident that ended up getting him four front page photos.

He did a couple of days work experience and immediately caught the bug.

As you can see for yourself in the image below where he shows what some of the worst flooding in the region’s history meant for a caravan park in Aberfeldy.

Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

But it’s a gift to smile in adversity – and a good dram goes a long way towards seeing you through it, as Kenny lets us see below.

Image by Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

Auchingarrich Wildlife Park near to Comrie regularly hold Mucky Paws events where dogs and their owners participate in a cross country assault course, plotting their way through water obstacles, mud slides and troughs all while having loads of fun.

Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

Smiles all round as Allysa and Jill the dog head for the bottom.

Helen Cluett with daughter Allysa (12) and Jill the dog. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

Kenny loves photographing music events, including this stylish pic of singer Anne Marie.

Anne-Marie in concert at Fat Sam’s. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

While this pic of Edy the clown – from the Big Top Vegas Circus – is also filled with colour and fun, which Kenny loves.

Image by Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

Kenny has covered a number of Pride events across Courier country over the last few years.

Everyone involved is there to celebrate and have a good time.

This pic of Jo Crawford, Fife’s premier Drag King, captures the mood.

And also draws to a close this short tour through some of our talented photographers’ best work.

We hope you enjoyed it.

Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

Conversation