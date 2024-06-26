Jack Sanders: Talks with two ex-St Johnstone bosses helped sell star on switch

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

Jack Sanders: Talks with two ex-St Johnstone bosses helped sell star on switch

The 6ft 4in centre-back has been snapped up by Craig Levein.

Jack Sanders pictured at McDiarmid Park after signing for St Johnstone. Image: Graeme Hart/PPA
By Sean Hamilton

Jack Sanders has revealed a talk with Derek McInnes helped sell him on his summer switch from Kilmarnock to St Johnstone.

And the towering new Perth centre-back also chatted with 2014 Scottish Cup winning boss Tommy Wright before committing to the club.

Sanders (25) had options in Scotland, Ireland and his native England this summer, but opted to put pen to paper on a two-year deal at McDiarmid Park.

He is determined to prove his Premiership credentials after struggling for game time at during Killie’s push for Europe.

And Killie boss Del, who, in his first management job, led Saints to the Premiership in 2009, reckons Perth is just the place for him to do it.

Geoff Brown chose Derek McInnes to replace Owen Coyle.
Derek McInnes is unveiled as St Johnstone manager by Geoff Brown. Image: SNS

“Even though I didn’t play as much as I would’ve liked at Kilmarnock, I still maintained a really good relationship with Derek McInnes,” explained Sanders.

“I respect him massively, he’s done a really good job and obviously has helped my career.

“We had a conversation about the club – and other clubs – and we thought this was the right step in my career.

“He knows the gaffer here really well and felt it would be a really good opportunity for me to do well under him.

“There were a few other options. There were quite a few in the Championship, little things down in England and Ireland.

“But this was what I was focused on and I was keen to get this one done.

“I’ve got this burning desire to show people that I can play at this level. I’ve not really had the opportunities as of yet.

Jack Sanders in pre-season training with St Johnstone. Image: Graeme Hart/PPA

“It was a big decision and one I spent a lot of time speaking about because I felt this was a really important step in my career.

“I really feel like I need to kick on now and the manager has hopefully given me the platform to do that.”

On Wright, Sanders added: “Tommy spoke to me about other clubs that enquired.

“Again, that’s another person I had a good relationship with.

“I went to Kilmarnock off the back of playing under his assistant in England.

“It was a shame, really, as I got in the team as he finished at Kilmarnock. I feel we would’ve worked quite well together.”

Sanders’ drive to establish himself in the Premiership is a product of not doing so with Killie.

It’s a point of frustration, though the defender accepts his team-mates’ defensive solidity last season means he can have no complaints about being on the side-lines.

Tommy Wright - the man who built the team which rewrote club history.
Tommy Wright – the man who built the St Johnstone team which rewrote club history in 2014. Image: SNS

Now though, with former Saints club captain Liam Gordon confirmed as a Motherwell player, Andy Considine and Luke Robinson gone from the squad and Ryan McGowan’s status still unknown, Sanders hopes his opportunity has now arrived.

“In my first season at Kilmarnock, I went in there as sort of a young boy. I had the experience of moving away from home and different things like that.

“I didn’t play straight away because they’d signed some experienced boys.

“I played towards the end of Tommy Wright’s time. Then when Derek McInnes came in, he played me quite regularly in the Championship season.

“I thought I did quite well.

“The first season in the Premiership probably was more frustrating because the team didn’t perform as well as last year.

“But I couldn’t have any complaints on my side about last season. Because the team did so well and, outside of the Old Firm, they had one of the best defensive records.

Jack Sanders at Kilmarnock. Image: Mark Scates/SNS

“But all footballers are trained to play on a Saturday and it can be frustrating when you’re working hard and not playing.

“I’ve kind of rolled the tough times and I’m ready to hopefully see the good things come here.

“I’ve just turned 25. I’m not really young any more and not played as many games as I would’ve liked.

“Speaking to the manager, he sees something in my ability which he can work with.

“I want to do really well and hopefully that aligns with the club. It’s always good when a manager has looked at your game, analysed it and thought they can do something.

“I’m really looking forward to working with him and developing my game and hopefully making a good partnership with whoever it may be.”

