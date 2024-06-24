Liam Gordon: St Johnstone legend signs for Motherwell in shock switch to Premiership rivals

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

Liam Gordon: St Johnstone legend signs for Motherwell in shock switch to Premiership rivals

Gordon was linked with a summer move to England - but has instead penned a deal at Fir Park.

By Sean Hamilton
St Johnstone captain Liam Gordon salutes the fans
St Johnstone captain Liam Gordon celebrates at Fir Park after helping St Johnstone to Premiership safety on the final day of last season. Image: Shutterstock

Former St Johnstone skipper Liam Gordon has signed for Motherwell in a shock switch to one of the Perth club’s Premiership rivals.

Perth-born Gordon called time on a nine-year stint with boyhood club Saints this summer and had been linked with a move to England.

However, he has instead penned a two-year-deal with Motherwell, and is set to jet off with his new club to their pre-season training camp in the Netherlands.

Gordon, whose key role in Saints’ cup double-winning season of 2020/21 earned him legendary status in Perth, has declared himself delighted to be at Fir Park.

He told the Steelmen’s website: “It’s great to be here.

“I know a lot of the boys and have played against them so many times. I just know this is a good club and a good place to be.

“There have been a lot of conversations between the manager and myself. The project and ambition is clear to see and I’m glad I can be a part of that.”

Motherwell boss Stuart Kettlewell echoed Gordon’s sentiments and talked up his new centre-back’s battling qualities.

“We have been working to bring Liam to the club for a number of weeks now,” he explained.

“I’ve spoken with people who know Liam really well and they all speak highly of him as a person, as well as a player.

St Johnstone ace Liam Gordon lifts Betfred Cup.
Liam Gordon lifts the League Cup for St Johnstone. Image: SNS

“He is a leader and someone who gives everything for the badge. It’s that sort of mentality that we need in our team.

“We’ve brought in a player who was skipper at a team in our league last season, I think that really shows how good a move this is.

“I’m delighted he’s here in time for our trip away. It gives Liam a chance to engrain himself with his new teammates straight away and we can all begin to work together for the new season.”

Conversation