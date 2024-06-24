Liam Gordon: St Johnstone legend signs for Motherwell in shock switch to Premiership rivals

Former St Johnstone skipper Liam Gordon has signed for Motherwell in a shock switch to one of the Perth club’s Premiership rivals.

Perth-born Gordon called time on a nine-year stint with boyhood club Saints this summer and had been linked with a move to England.

However, he has instead penned a two-year-deal with Motherwell, and is set to jet off with his new club to their pre-season training camp in the Netherlands.

Gordon, whose key role in Saints’ cup double-winning season of 2020/21 earned him legendary status in Perth, has declared himself delighted to be at Fir Park.

He told the Steelmen’s website: “It’s great to be here.

Just in time for the flight to Delden ✈️ Welcome to the club, Liam Gordon. @_LiamGordon — Motherwell FC (@MotherwellFC) June 24, 2024

“I know a lot of the boys and have played against them so many times. I just know this is a good club and a good place to be.

“There have been a lot of conversations between the manager and myself. The project and ambition is clear to see and I’m glad I can be a part of that.”

Motherwell boss Stuart Kettlewell echoed Gordon’s sentiments and talked up his new centre-back’s battling qualities.

“We have been working to bring Liam to the club for a number of weeks now,” he explained.

“I’ve spoken with people who know Liam really well and they all speak highly of him as a person, as well as a player.

“He is a leader and someone who gives everything for the badge. It’s that sort of mentality that we need in our team.

“We’ve brought in a player who was skipper at a team in our league last season, I think that really shows how good a move this is.

“I’m delighted he’s here in time for our trip away. It gives Liam a chance to engrain himself with his new teammates straight away and we can all begin to work together for the new season.”