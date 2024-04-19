Liam Gordon was St Johnstone’s post-split hero last year – and he’ll be needed again

Liam Gordon was St Johnstone’s post-split talisman 12 months ago.

And Craig Levein will be delighted to have his captain leading from the front again when the Perth club resume this year’s Premiership survival fight.

The centre-back scored winning goals against Dundee United and Kilmarnock to help keep his hometown team in the top flight after Callum Davidson was sacked.

Levein had to do without him for Saints’ last two matches – the win against Hibs and the defeat to Killie.

More goals from Gordon in the five-game run-in would be a nice bonus when he returns from his groin injury.

But it’s the 28-year-old’s defensive capabilities that Levein needs most for the pressure-filled sprint to avoid the play-offs.

“Having Gordy back will be important,” said the Perth boss.

“Most of the teams we’ll be facing have a big boy up top who can head the ball.

“There aren’t many better than him in the league at competing in the air.

“His all-round play and leadership qualities are important as well.

“He’s vocal and we do miss him when he’s out.”

Why St Johnstone have cause for optimism

Ross County will go into next weekend’s matches with the confidence beating Rangers brings.

Saints, though, can look at the five teams they’ll face over the next few weeks and not have an inferiority complex against any of them.

“All the games against the other teams in the bottom six have been close games,” said Levein.

“And we’ve got a pretty good record.

“I think we’re all pretty evenly matched – even though generally you’d expect Aberdeen and Hibs to be in the top six.

“It will be a case of being at our best in every game we play.

“Having players who have been through it before should help. You’d like to think so. The team did well in the fixtures after the split last season.”

He added: “Being ready to compete will be the most important thing in this situation.

“How the fixture list came out didn’t really bother me.

“We’ve been up and down all season and I don’t think it’s a home and away thing.

“Our form in general has been very inconsistent and unpredictable.

“Three away games isn’t something that concerns me.

“We’ve got pace in the team – Benji (Kimpioka) scored at Ross County and Aberdeen and Adama (Sidibeh) scored at Hibs, through being able to run.

“That’s something we didn’t have before.”