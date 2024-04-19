Liam Gordon was St Johnstone’s post-split hero last year – and he’ll be needed again

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

Liam Gordon was St Johnstone’s post-split hero last year – and he’ll be needed again

The Perth captain should be back in Craig Levein's team to face Hibs.

By Eric Nicolson
Liam Gordon's goals were crucial to St Johnstone's Premiership survival last season.
Liam Gordon's goals were crucial to St Johnstone's Premiership survival last season. Images: SNS.

Liam Gordon was St Johnstone’s post-split talisman 12 months ago.

And Craig Levein will be delighted to have his captain leading from the front again when the Perth club resume this year’s Premiership survival fight.

The centre-back scored winning goals against Dundee United and Kilmarnock to help keep his hometown team in the top flight after Callum Davidson was sacked.

Levein had to do without him for Saints’ last two matches – the win against Hibs and the defeat to Killie.

More goals from Gordon in the five-game run-in would be a nice bonus when he returns from his groin injury.

But it’s the 28-year-old’s defensive capabilities that Levein needs most for the pressure-filled sprint to avoid the play-offs.

“Having Gordy back will be important,” said the Perth boss.

St Johnstone captain Liam Gordon.
St Johnstone captain Liam Gordon. Image: SNS.

“Most of the teams we’ll be facing have a big boy up top who can head the ball.

“There aren’t many better than him in the league at competing in the air.

“His all-round play and leadership qualities are important as well.

“He’s vocal and we do miss him when he’s out.”

Why St Johnstone have cause for optimism

Ross County will go into next weekend’s matches with the confidence beating Rangers brings.

Saints, though, can look at the five teams they’ll face over the next few weeks and not have an inferiority complex against any of them.

“All the games against the other teams in the bottom six have been close games,” said Levein.

“And we’ve got a pretty good record.

“I think we’re all pretty evenly matched – even though generally you’d expect Aberdeen and Hibs to be in the top six.

Goalmouth action as St Johnstone beat Hibs recently.
St Johnstone beat Hibs recently. Image: SNS.

“It will be a case of being at our best in every game we play.

“Having players who have been through it before should help. You’d like to think so. The team did well in the fixtures after the split last season.”

He added: “Being ready to compete will be the most important thing in this situation.

“How the fixture list came out didn’t really bother me.

“We’ve been up and down all season and I don’t think it’s a home and away thing.

“Our form in general has been very inconsistent and unpredictable.

“Three away games isn’t something that concerns me.

“We’ve got pace in the team – Benji (Kimpioka) scored at Ross County and Aberdeen and Adama (Sidibeh) scored at Hibs, through being able to run.

“That’s something we didn’t have before.”

