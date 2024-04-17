Analysis: St Johnstone’s post-split Premiership fixtures assessed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Analysis: St Johnstone’s post-split Premiership fixtures assessed

Will Craig Levein be happy with the five-game programme?

The St Johnstone fans will play their part in two big home games.
The St Johnstone fans will play their part in two big home games.
By Eric Nicolson

This year’s bottom six post-split fixture announcement hasn’t been controversial.

Certainly, when you compare it to last season’s.

From St Johnstone’s perspective making Steven MacLean’s side play Kilmarnock – a relegation rival – a third time on their artificial pitch stung.

This time around, it was a pretty straight forward job for the SPFL computer to not give one club a significant grievance.

There was an acceptance at McDiarmid Park that the main thing was every club getting a 19 home and 19 away split for their season, which meant a third trip to either Easter Road, Pittodrie or Dingwall for Saints.

Courier Sport has assessed the reasons for St Johnstone to be cheerful.

Ross County at home

As every Saints season ticket holder will tell you, Craig Levein’s side do not win many games at McDiarmid these days.

By the time Premiership football resumes, it will be a wait of over four months for a victory.

Since beating Hibs on December 16, Saints have drawn three and lost four. They’ve won three on the road during that period.

Graham Carey scores the winner against Hibs.
Graham Carey scores the winner against Hibs.

That’s why playing three times away won’t faze Levein.

It would however have been a bitter pill to swallow if the key game of the five – the clash with their play-off rivals – was the one that got flipped.

That’s chiefly because County’s away form is even worse than Saints’ home record.

They haven’t won on opposition territory since September 2 at Rugby Park.

The tight pitch in the Highlands clearly suits their players and Saints really didn’t want to lose home advantage for this match.

A midweek fixture under the McDiarmid lights, the fourth of the five-game programme, is ideal.

Neither got Aberdeen to start

Both Saints and County would have liked a game against the Dons first up.

There are two reasons.

The first is that their only combative midfielder, Graeme Shinnie, will be suspended for one league match after being sent off against Dundee at the weekend.

After Bojan Miovksi, he’s Aberdeen’s most important player.

Saints’ chances of beating them for a third time would have increased without Shinnie winning tackles in the middle of the park, as would County’s.

The other factor is a victory against the Dons would have turned a two-team battle into a three-team one.

Nicky Clark scored St Johnstone's opening goal the last time they played Aberdeen.
Nicky Clark scored St Johnstone's opening goal the last time they played Aberdeen.

Saints would be just one point behind Aberdeen and Pittodrie panic would surge.

That could, of course, still happen if Levein’s side can beat Hibs and Aberdeen lose to Motherwell.

‘On their hols’ team last

Twelve months ago, Saints had a bit of an insurance policy, which they didn’t end up needing, after being given a fixture against Livingston as their season-ender.

Facing a side you know will have nothing on the line is the ideal scenario if you desperately require a win.

Saints fans in their late 30s and older will remember that the Perth club was relegated at Fir Park in 1994 and they will also be aware of the potential irony of Theo Bair sending them into the play-offs.

Theo Bair celebrates a goal at McDiarmid Park.
Theo Bair celebrates a goal at McDiarmid Park.

But, put that to one side, and the possibility of the current Motherwell team having half a mind on their summer holidays makes this a perfectly acceptable last day fixture.

County at Livingston first

Livi have one last roll of the dice.

County are the nearest team to them and they will know victory is the only chance they’ve got of pulling off the Premiership’s greatest ever survival mission.

This certainly wasn’t the opener you would have chosen for Saints.

It’s all or nothing for David Martindale’s men and County are the team who will have to combat that.

