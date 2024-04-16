BREAKING: St Johnstone post-split fixtures revealed as Perth side’s clash with Ross County gets scheduled in the middle

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

BREAKING: St Johnstone post-split fixtures revealed as Perth side’s clash with Ross County gets scheduled in the middle

Craig Levein's men will be on the road for three matches.

By Eric Nicolson
St Johnstone fans will see their side play two more times at home.
St Johnstone fans will see their side play two more times at home. Image: SNS.

St Johnstone’s road map to Premiership survival has been released.

The Perth club will have a two at home, three away split for their final five matches.

And the clash with relegation rivals, Ross County, falls in the middle of them.

Saints open up with a McDiarmid Park match against Hibs and finish with a trip to Fir Park.

The fixtures are –

Hibs (H) – Saturday, April 27

Aberdeen (A) – Saturday, May 4

Livingston (A) – Saturday, May 11

Ross County (H) – Wednesday, May 15

Motherwell (A) – Sunday, May 19

More from St Johnstone FC

Dundee's Dens Park.
Dundee v Rangers to be played at DENS PARK following morning pitch inspection
3
Craig Levein believes Saints are in a good position going into the last five games.
St Johnstone boss Craig Levein not spooked by Ross County beating Rangers
Referee Don Robertson postponed the Dundee match after inspecting Dens Park
SPFL reveal FULL contingency plan for Dundee v Rangers clash as St Johnstone stadium…
2
Fair City Unity make their stance clear before kick-off on Saturday.
Fair City Unity ask St Johnstone to back growing anti-VAR movement
Ryan McGowan.
Ryan McGowan: St Johnstone have had a 'bad recipe' for Premiership success all season
Ryan McGowan and David Keltjens walking off after a dispiriting defeat to Kilmarnock.
3 St Johnstone talking points: ANOTHER false dawn, you get what you pay for…
McDiarmid Park could host Dundee v Rangers on Wednesday night.
EXCLUSIVE: St Johnstone's McDiarmid Park will host Dundee v Rangers if Dens Park fails…
St Johnstone manager Craig Levein.
Craig Levein: St Johnstone back on the 'rollercoaster' after a 'hell of a frustrating…
Kilmarnock's Joe Wright scores to make it 1-0.
St Johnstone 0-2 Kilmarnock: Key moments, star man and player ratings as long wait…
St Johnstone defender David Keltjens.
St Johnstone defender David Keltjens wants to continue split success story

Conversation