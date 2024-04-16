BREAKING: St Johnstone post-split fixtures revealed as Perth side’s clash with Ross County gets scheduled in the middle

St Johnstone’s road map to Premiership survival has been released.

The Perth club will have a two at home, three away split for their final five matches.

And the clash with relegation rivals, Ross County, falls in the middle of them.

Saints open up with a McDiarmid Park match against Hibs and finish with a trip to Fir Park.

The fixtures are –

Hibs (H) – Saturday, April 27

Aberdeen (A) – Saturday, May 4

Livingston (A) – Saturday, May 11

Ross County (H) – Wednesday, May 15

Motherwell (A) – Sunday, May 19