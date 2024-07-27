St Johnstone need to avoid ‘negative vibe’ that lingered last season, says Drey Wright

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sport Football St Johnstone FC

St Johnstone need to avoid ‘negative vibe’ that lingered last season, says Drey Wright

A win over East Fife and the result going their way at Cappielow is required for Saints to get into the last-16 of the Premier Sports Cup.

By Eric Nicolson
Drey Wright will be back in the St Johnstone team to face East Fife.
Drey Wright will be back in the St Johnstone team to face East Fife. Image: SNS.

St Johnstone’s midweek defeat to League One part-timers, Alloa, turned out to be a good game to miss for all those on the sidelines.

But the Perth winger, set to make his 100th appearance for the club against East Fife on Saturday, is determined that, unlike last season, one poor cup performance doesn’t set a worrying precedent for Saints’ league campaign.

Progression to the last-16 of the Premier Sports Cup is out of their control.

Putting in a good performance and winning their last group game certainly isn’t, however.

“Tuesday wasn’t an easy watch from the bench,” said Wright. “There were no positives to take out the game.

“All we can do now is try and put that right against East Fife. The manager came out and was quite critical which, I think, is needed at times.

“Now we’re looking for another result to go our way as well which isn’t ideal because we were in a strong position after the first two games.

Drey Wright was left out of the St Johnstone team in midweek.
Drey Wright was left out of the St Johnstone team in midweek. Image: SNS.

“This competition hasn’t gone well for us in the last couple of years.

“That’s obviously not good enough.

“I was involved in it last year and it just gave us a slight negative vibe going into the league season.

“That setback on Tuesday can spill over if things don’t go our way this weekend – it would be back to square one.

“Whereas, if it does go the right way, we get the result, a good performance and qualify from winning the group then there are positive signs going into the Aberdeen game.”

