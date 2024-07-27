St Johnstone need to avoid ‘negative vibe’ that lingered last season, says Drey Wright

St Johnstone’s midweek defeat to League One part-timers, Alloa, turned out to be a good game to miss for all those on the sidelines.

But the Perth winger, set to make his 100th appearance for the club against East Fife on Saturday, is determined that, unlike last season, one poor cup performance doesn’t set a worrying precedent for Saints’ league campaign.

Progression to the last-16 of the Premier Sports Cup is out of their control.

Putting in a good performance and winning their last group game certainly isn’t, however.

“Tuesday wasn’t an easy watch from the bench,” said Wright. “There were no positives to take out the game.

“All we can do now is try and put that right against East Fife. The manager came out and was quite critical which, I think, is needed at times.

“Now we’re looking for another result to go our way as well which isn’t ideal because we were in a strong position after the first two games.

“This competition hasn’t gone well for us in the last couple of years.

“That’s obviously not good enough.

“I was involved in it last year and it just gave us a slight negative vibe going into the league season.

“That setback on Tuesday can spill over if things don’t go our way this weekend – it would be back to square one.

“Whereas, if it does go the right way, we get the result, a good performance and qualify from winning the group then there are positive signs going into the Aberdeen game.”