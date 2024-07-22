St Johnstone boss Craig Levein gives new goalkeeper update and confirms coaching arrival

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
St Johnstone boss Craig Levein gives new goalkeeper update and confirms coaching arrival

Josh Rae is the current Perth number one.

By Eric Nicolson
Craig Levein hasn't decided yet whether to bring in an experienced goalkeeper to challenge Josh Rae.
Craig Levein hasn't decided yet whether to bring in an experienced goalkeeper to challenge Josh Rae. Images: SNS.

St Johnstone manager, Craig Levein, has admitted that one of the biggest dilemmas he has left for his summer squad rebuild is whether to go back into the transfer market for another goalkeeper.

Josh Rae hasn’t put a foot wrong since arriving from Airdrie.

And Levein will be hoping the trend of him not being greatly tested in the Premier Sports Cup will continue when two from two Saints travel to Alloa on Tuesday night.

But the Perth boss, who has brought Ryan Esson to the club as an interim goalkeeping coach, knows that he lacks an experienced option between the posts, with Rae and Ross Sinclair both 23 and next in line, Craig Hepburn, only 19.

“I was speaking about it to Ryan today,” said Levein.

“I’ve been pleased with Josh.

“He made a couple of really good saves at Arbroath (a pre-season friendly) and there’s been nothing negative in either of our cup games since.

New St Johnstone goalkeeper, Josh Rae.
New St Johnstone goalkeeper, Josh Rae. Image: SNS.

“He can only deal with what presents itself in a game.

“I’ve still got the thought in my head that we might need another, more experienced goalkeeper.

“We’re looking at that currently.

“When that cut-off point comes to make a decision, I don’t know.

“Josh is playing for his place but he’s in the driving seat at the moment.”

Knock-on effect

Levein added: “We’ve got two other goalkeepers who are young.

“There’s more to it than who is going to be good enough to play for our first team.

“Ross hasn’t had a lot of football and Heppy has had a bit at Cowdenbeath.

“Ross got game-time up north in pre-season but now we’re into the competitive stuff, Josh will remain in goals.

Ross Sinclair.
Ross Sinclair. Image: SNS.

“It was the safer choice with Ross not having played much over the last couple of years.

“If we decide to go with what we’ve got, Josh gets an injury and one of those guys goes in, it could easily happen that the pressure would be too much.

“Then we’d be in a right hole.

“You also have to factor in whether any of them need to go out on loan if they’re not first choice.

“There are a lot of questions.

“Once I make the call about whether we bring a more experienced goalkeeper in, things will start to happen from there.”

Injury update

Captain, Kyle Cameron, will miss the Alloa game but fellow centre-half, Sam McClelland, will be available.

“Sam is feeling better,” Levein reported.

“He was really struggling before Saturday’s game and in the warm-up.

“He’ll be involved tomorrow.

“Kyle will probably be the weekend. He’s improving but we won’t take any chances (with his tight thigh).”

St Johnstone defender, Sam McClelland.
St Johnstone defender, Sam McClelland. Image: SNS.

Saints have taken care of Brechin and Morton in a professional manner and Levein wants that trend to continue.

“Alloa will cause us problems on their own pitch, I’m sure,” he said.

“They’ve got a mixture of youth and experience and have nothing to lose.

“We need to be disciplined and work harder than them – do that and we’ll have a very good chance of winning again.

“If we don’t, we’ll leave ourselves open to dropping points.”

The cameras will soon be at McDiarmid Park.
Ryan McGowan finished his St Johnstone career on a high.
St Johnstone defender, Andre Raymond.
Craig Levein was happy with Benji Kimpioka's display against Morton.
St Johnstone's Benji Kimpioka after scoring his second goal.
Aaron Essel.
Aaron Essel pictured with manager Craig Levein after signing for St Johnstone.
Makenzie Kirk.
2
Arran Cocks has signed for St Johnstone.
St Johnstone manager Craig Levein.
