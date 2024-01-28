Theo Bair: With a bit of faith I could have done well at St Johnstone

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Theo Bair: With a bit of faith I could have done well at St Johnstone

The Motherwell striker scored against his old club at the weekend.

By Eric Nicolson
Theo Bair celebrates his equalising goal.
Theo Bair celebrates his equalising goal. Image: SNS.

Theo Bair is feeling the love at Motherwell.

And the Canadian international believes he could have been a St Johnstone success story had the same been the case at McDiarmid Park.

The 24-year-old scored the Fir Park side’s equaliser against his old club on Saturday.

His six goals and regular game-time are a stark contract to the impact Bair made with Saints over 18 months after a big money move from Vancouver Whitecaps.

The powerful forward acknowledges that circumstances played a part in him not hitting the ground running in Perth and subsequently being released last summer.

But he also identified management “faith” as a key factor.

“It was unfortunate the way things ended with the club here,” said Bair.

“I wish I’d played a bit more but I guess that’s football, isn’t it.

Theo Bair at St Johnstone.
Theo Bair at St Johnstone. Image: SNS.

“It did feel good to score.

“I showed up every day. I wasn’t injured. I trained very hard and I was available all the time.

“Anybody who saw training would have seen that.

“It was a bit of an unfortunate situation that I didn’t get playing time. It’s as simple as that, I think.”

‘A bit of faith’

On Kettlewell’s role in his improvement with Motherwell, Bair added: “He had many conversations with me and basically told me what I was good at – which was exactly what I thought as well.

“To have his confidence – and a staff who really believed in me, wanted to push me and see me do well – was definitely a big part of me moving to Motherwell.

Motherwell's Theo Bair celebrates with his team-mates.
Motherwell’s Theo Bair celebrates with his team-mates. Image: SNS.

“I’m reaping the benefits of them believing in me.

“At times (with Saints) it was difficult because of the spells the team were going through, which I understood.

“But I do think that maybe with a bit of faith I could have done well.”

