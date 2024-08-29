Analysis: Craig Levein’s options to replace St Johnstone star Adama Sidibeh

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Analysis: Craig Levein’s options to replace St Johnstone star Adama Sidibeh

The Gambian international will serve a lengthy suspension, starting this weekend.

Makenzie Kirk (left) and Nicky Clark (right) will be options to replace Adama Sidibeh on Saturday, with Uche Ikpeazu hopefully also available soon. Images: SNS.
By Eric Nicolson

Adama Sidibeh’s double red card towards the end of St Johnstone’s 2-0 defeat to Dundee United will force Craig Levein into a change up front for the first time since the Premiership season began.

In all three league games (and the Premier Sports last-16 clash with Rangers), the Perth manager’s starting line-up has seen Sidibeh partnering Benji Kimpioka.

The 26-year-old will be suspended for four matches and will almost miss the whole of September.

Courier Sport examines the options open to Levein while he’s out, with a home match against Motherwell this weekend the immediate challenge.

Kimpioka and the veteran

The Kimpioka-Sidibeh partnership was flourishing and would undoubetdly have been kept intact on Saturday had events not taken a frustrating turn.

But the consolation for Levein is that he has a vastly experienced centre-forward who appears to be ready for his first league start of the season.

As at the end of last season, at the beginning of this campaign, a cautious approach has been adopted with Nicky Clark.

But the 33-year-old has quietly built-up a bank of game-time off the bench.

He’s come on against Aberdeen, Kilmarnock, Rangers and United and played an hour of the SPFL Trust clash with East Fife.

A start feels like the logical next step.

St Johnstone striker, Nicky Clark. Image: SNS.

Stylistically, Kimpioka with Clark has shown it can work.

They played together in one of Saints’ best away displays of last season – the 2-0 win at Pittodrie in February.

The flip-side of the coin is the other three games – a defeat to Aberdeen in May, a draw with Livingston at McDiarmid and Kimpioka’s debut at Airdrie – were far less convincing for the double-act.

Given the Swede’s ability to hold the ball up has markedly progressed since they last combined, this is the likeliest and safest bet for Saturday.

Kimpioka on his own

If Kimpioka was banned, then the merits of Sidibeh going it alone up top could prove persuasive for Levein.

The Gambia international is powerful and effective at getting his team up the pitch.

As mentioned, though, this side of Kimpioka’s game has improved significantly of late.

He doesn’t get brushed off the ball and is now starting to win more free-kicks with defenders at his back.

Benji Kimpioka has made a fast start this season. Image: SNS.

The issue probably isn’t Kimpioka – it’s who plays off him in the half-attacker/half-midfielder positions.

You’d be confident Graham Carey would slip straight into a role on one side as support but Josh McPake’s minutes total in the Premiership is next to nothing, while Max Kucheriavyi and Taylor Steven have been talked about as candidates to be sent out on loan.

Kimpioka and the rookie

Pace and more pace hasn’t been a bad strategy so far.

And if Levein is minded to continue along that road he does have a life for like forward to call upon.

Makenzie Kirk is fast. And he has an eye for a goal.

Ready to start a Premiership game, though?

That would be a leap of faith, especially with Clark fit and available.

Makenzie Kirk nearly sparked a fightback against Aberdeen. Image: Shutterstock.

It would be Levein’s boldest selection call of the season but would speak to real faith in the exciting young striker, signed from Hearts a few weeks ago.

Replacing Clark when he tires after the hour mark feels like a more likely weekend scenario.

Kimpioka and the forgotten man

Sidibeh won’t be back anytime soon.

By early October, Levein’s first signing of the summer, Uche Ikpeazu may well have been back in at least a couple of match-day squads.

The most recent report on his recuperation from a knee injury was “hopefully September”.

Levein said that he didn’t have a particular partnership in mind when he targeted Ikpeazu.

St Johnstone striker Uche Ikpeazu is recovering from a knee injury. Image: Graeme Hart/PPA

But pairing the 29-year-old, renowned for his physicality and hold-up expertise, with Kimpioka feels a bit more natural than with Sidibeh.

It’s just a matter of time before Saints get to see that combination, you would think.

