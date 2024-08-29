Liam Gordon leaving St Johnstone for Motherwell was ‘his choice’, says Craig Levein

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Liam Gordon leaving St Johnstone for Motherwell was ‘his choice’, says Craig Levein

The centre-back won two cups with Saints and was club captain.

By Eric Nicolson
Former St Johnstone captain Liam Gordon in Motherwell kit.
Former St Johnstone captain, Liam Gordon, is now a Motherwell player. Image: SNS.

Craig Levein had no problem with Liam Gordon swapping St Johnstone for Motherwell.

The double-winning defender, who captained his hometown club for the last three seasons of his nine, cited the desire for a “fresh challenge” when it came to making his mind up whether to stay at McDiarmid Park after his contract ran out in the summer.

Levein has rebuilt his defence following the departure of Gordon, Ryan McGowan, Andy Considine, Tony Gallacher and James Brown.

And, ahead of Gordon’s weekend return to the ground he knows so well, the Perth boss was philosophical about the recent parting of the ways.

St Johnstone captain Liam Gordon salutes the fans after his last game.
Liam Gordon celebrates at Fir Park after helping St Johnstone to Premiership safety on the final day of last season. Image: Shutterstock.

“It was Liam’s choice in the summer,” said Levein.

“He was here a long time, captained the club and won two trophies.

“Liam was out of contract and I’m not going to criticise anybody for deciding to move on.

“It happens all the time in football.”

Who will replace Adama Sidibeh up front for Saints?

Meanwhile, there won’t be a battle between Gordon and his former team-mate, Adama Sidibeh, as the Saints striker starts a lengthy ban on Saturday.

Levein is confident he has the attacking resources to cope without the Gambian international.

“We do have options to replace Adama,” he said. “And hopefully those will include Uche (Ikpeazu) soon.

“This is his second week at St George’s and they’ve got all the equipment and experts you could want to help you come back as quick as possible.

“It’s the best place for him just now.

A smiling Makenzie Kirk celebrates his first goal for St Johnstone.
Makenzie Kirk celebrates his first goal for St Johnstone. Image: SNS.

“Makenzie (Kirk) has done well so far.

“The only reason he hasn’t played more is that the two strikers have been so good.

“Nicky (Clark) has slowly been getting himself back to full fitness and has been good in training.

“Benji (Kimpioka) will start and it will be a case of who plays with him.

“Maybe it will be a case of needing some of one and some of the other at different stages of the game.”

