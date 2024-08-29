Dundee boss Tony Docherty opens up on new signing Julien Vetro

An injection of quality has spurred on Dundee players this week says Tony Docherty after hailing two new faces in training this week.

The Dark Blues boss has been delighted with the early work put in by Leicester City loanee Sammy Braybrooke.

But also by his latest new signing Julien Vetro.

The Frenchman has been training with the Dee for a couple of weeks now as he awaited the green light to complete his move to Burnley.

As soon as his visa came through, his loan move to the Dark Blues was ratified.

Though his signing was only confirmed tonight, Dens boss Docherty has already had the opportunity to get a good look at the former Bordeaux man in training.

“Vetro is in the building and has gone through the process,” Docherty said.

“We are fortunate to get him after his situation at Bordeaux.

“He is a young, hungry player. He’s got pace, he’s left-sided and is really direct.

“We’ve seen in training already he is a really talented left-sided attacking wide player, he can play either side and behind a main striker.

“He is hugely talented and he’s someone who will enhance what we already have here.”

Impetus

Ahead of Saturday’s Premiership clash with St Mirren, Docherty says the rest of his squad have raised their game thanks to the introduction of two new faces.

“I’m really pleased with the way things are going,” he added.

“We are going into this game really confident. We’ve had a couple of brilliant training days, it helps when you bring in quality in Vetro and Sammy.

“Players want to show them they are good players as well so the training performance has gone up.

“It has to because we are going into a really tough game against a good St Mirren team.

“They have done well and I think they represented Scotland well in Europe, there’s no disgrace in going out to Brann, who are third in their league.

“Stephen Robinson is doing a brilliant job there and we know we will be up against a really strong opponent.

“We’ll need to be at our best to beat them.”