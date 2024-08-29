Dundee boss Tony Docherty opens up on new signing Julien Vetro

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee boss Tony Docherty opens up on new signing Julien Vetro

The French winger has been training with the Dark Blues ahead of his move to Burnley.

By George Cran
New Dundee loan signing Julien Vetro. Image: Dundee FC
New Dundee loan signing Julien Vetro. Image: Dundee FC

An injection of quality has spurred on Dundee players this week says Tony Docherty after hailing two new faces in training this week.

The Dark Blues boss has been delighted with the early work put in by Leicester City loanee Sammy Braybrooke.

But also by his latest new signing Julien Vetro.

The Frenchman has been training with the Dee for a couple of weeks now as he awaited the green light to complete his move to Burnley.

As soon as his visa came through, his loan move to the Dark Blues was ratified.

Though his signing was only confirmed tonight, Dens boss Docherty has already had the opportunity to get a good look at the former Bordeaux man in training.

Julien Vetro has spent his entire career at Bordeaux. Image: Shutterstock
Dundee-bound Julien Vetro has spent his entire career at Bordeaux before leaving in the summer. Image: Shutterstock

“Vetro is in the building and has gone through the process,” Docherty said.

“We are fortunate to get him after his situation at Bordeaux.

“He is a young, hungry player. He’s got pace, he’s left-sided and is really direct.

“We’ve seen in training already he is a really talented left-sided attacking wide player, he can play either side and behind a main striker.

“He is hugely talented and he’s someone who will enhance what we already have here.”

Impetus

Ahead of Saturday’s Premiership clash with St Mirren, Docherty says the rest of his squad have raised their game thanks to the introduction of two new faces.

“I’m really pleased with the way things are going,” he added.

“We are going into this game really confident. We’ve had a couple of brilliant training days, it helps when you bring in quality in Vetro and Sammy.

Dundee boss Tony Docherty was pleased with what he saw from his team at Arbroath. Image: SNS
Dundee boss Tony Docherty. Image: SNS

“Players want to show them they are good players as well so the training performance has gone up.

“It has to because we are going into a really tough game against a good St Mirren team.

“They have done well and I think they represented Scotland well in Europe, there’s no disgrace in going out to Brann, who are third in their league.

“Stephen Robinson is doing a brilliant job there and we know we will be up against a really strong opponent.

“We’ll need to be at our best to beat them.”

